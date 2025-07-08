Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

July 2025 MCC Update

As reported in June 2025, the contractor felt the need to validate many of the quotes they received from their sub-contractors and this necessitated a delay of four weeks. All the data has now been assessed, however, given the steadily rising costs generally such as increases in wages, employers’ national insurance and the cost of energy and materials, it is perhaps not surprising that the final project cost is somewhat more than originally anticipated. In addition, the Public Works Loan Board interest rates are also staying stubbornly high, which impacts the cost of the Parish Council’s loan that is required to fund its part of the project – despite some significant and generous grants and donations. This being the case Wealden District Council (WDC), and the Parish Council are assessing the implications, both financial and on timescales amongst other things. It is noteworthy that WDC, as our partner in the project, and which is funding the health centre element of the project, is still absolutely committed to proceeding if at all possible. The Parish Council is equally committed to proceeding but there will inevitably be a delay whilst implications and options are fully evaluated. These are challenging times for the project but the Parish Council for its part is doing everything it can to provide a viable community and health centre. We will keep you fully informed as things develop. Meanwhile, many thanks for your patience. Further updates when available will be made via the newsletter, village Facebook and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council website: mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk

If you lived in Hadlow Down and were praying for rain to de-stress the bald patch you call 'lawn,' you should have added a rider: 'Please, not on the day of the fete.' After several months of unbroken sunshine, the heavens supplied local farmers with a nice drenching to liven up their spindly barley and half-grown wheat. And of course the Hadlow Down Summer Fete held last Saturday. It also soaked the brave souls who helped put together one of the county's best rural shows - and an even braver little solo ballet star who performed brilliantly and alone in the show arena. Trained by local dance teacher Kellie McDowell, Cordelia Le-Fleming performed ‘Picking Blackberries’ and moved seamlessly through a series of ballet movements, completely undeterred by the wind and weather. If there was one aspect of it all that actually benefited from the storm, it was the tea tent, decorated by professional event designer Sarah Prall. Sarah hung giant lampshades in zinging shades from the roof, plonked massive bunches of wild flowers and herbs into oversized jugs and stuck bunting just about everywhere you can stick bunting. As well as country teas laid on by various village charities there was a bar doing non-stop business. Exhibitors and visitors with their dogs crowded in away from the rain and trade was brisk. Another popular shelter spot was the 'Teddy Bears' Picnic' tent once again decked out with ribbons, a teepee and an arch made up of bears. As the rain ceased people poured onto the playing field to play games and shop. St Marks C of E Primary school had its team out in force, including the head teacher. Hook a Duck went down a treat (very appropriate given the day) and Buxted Bonfire Society migrated just down the road to publicise the excellent work they do in the village. A team from the popular Car Clinic at Little London was out in force and a trio of magnificent steam engines from Tinkers Park, again just up the road, fizzed and hissed threateningly. There were also clouds of steam from the miniature railway, pulling in dozens of young punters overjoyed at riding behind a real steam engine. Meanwhile an unflustered bevy of chefs plied the crowds with burgers and hot dogs. Who wanted a salad on a day like this? Tiny toughies queued to have a go at smashing china (very nice quality stuff too Hadlow Down) and there was a mini wood chopping seminar where children could split kindling or have a go at being a Canadian lumberjack and tackle a giant log. Guarding the entrance was a fully operational 'Orchestraphone' - a steam driven 48 key Limonaire from Paris which welcomed and waved goodbye to guests with rousing choruses of Sussex by the Sea. Just a super day, made extra special by team spirit of everyone from this tiny village. Everyone helped, mucked in, scooped water off the marquee roof and clearly had a outstanding day. Perhaps dealing with dodgy weather brings out the best in us?

Report from the Parish Council Chairman for 2024/25: I have now been in the Chairmanship of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council for two years. I continue to enjoy the role, and I am proud of what we have achieved with many of the relatively new councillors establishing themselves and working hard in the community. The Council is unified, and we are working well together to help continue our ongoing projects and dealing with new issues as they arise Our priority is still the new Community and Health Centre. We have made progress, and I remain confident that we will get the building the Parish needs and deserves. The project continues to suffer setbacks, but Councillors Lilly and Blakebrough work hard and diligently to overcome them. Although we have seen further delays recently, we will continue to do all we can to see this project completed as soon as possible for a price we can afford. It has been a difficult time with many unforeseen events putting pressure on the budget and the build, but we remain committed and along with our partners, Wealden District Council, recognise the importance of thisproject for our Parish Many other items have been discussed and actioned at Parish Council meetings and you will see a selection of these in the list below. Speeding issues on the A267 at Wellbrook Hill – Councillors Marlow and Tibbles continue to work hard to reduce the speed limit and have had some positive feedback. There have been several more accidents along the road during the year and they are working with a recently set up action group to improve the safety. Councillors Ratcliffe and Eates did an amazing job in saving the Post Office and moving it to a stand-alone location. With their fundraising efforts we can take comfort that the medium-term viability of the Post Office is secured. The continuous problem with potholes and repairs on our roads: East Sussex Highways is being chased regularly at times with little effect. We continue to meet with them regularly and put pressure on them to improve the situation and their service. Antisocial parking in Mayfield and Five Ashes, particularly on the double yellow lines and ideas and plans to identify how to address it. Antisocial behaviour including vandalism within the Parish but particularly at Court Meadow. It has been a difficult year with the children’s roundabout being damaged beyond repair and so it has been removed. Fire damage at the skatepark has damaged the surface so it needs a new surface. The South Street Garden Plots were vandalised as well as the tourist information kiosk. Significant funding from our Council Tax that could be better used for other projects will be spent on repairs. With the news that Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council will be replaced with a new single Unitary Authority, we have been reviewing a number of things and liaising with them and other councils so we can be ready for the future. The imminent closure of Mayfield On-Call Fire Station and what will happen to the site: Councillor Ratcliffe has done a lot of work exploring options and funding potential to see if this can be used in a positive way for the Parish. The migration to a new gov.uk domain for Councillor email addresses and community website: The website is now an official government site with higher security standards. Suggestions for projects to carry out over the next five years can be seen in Annexe B of the published Annual Report. We welcome suggestions from residents for consideration. Finally, I would like formally to thank the following: The Bonfire Society for their tireless work on the numerous events they organise. Reuben Winter for his work with the Rights of Way clearance team, Jeanette Hoare for her involvement with the newsletter and Mayfieldians, Marion Robinson for her work with the Mayfieldians, Ros Hetreed for managing tourist information in the High Street Information Kiosk, Ken Audsley and Ros Hetreed for monitoring Jubilee Wood, Nick Gold for going above and beyond the duties of litter picker, Liz Juror and her team for keeping the public toilets in South Street spotless for us, All residents that helped with the ‘Keep Mayfield Tidy Campaign.’ Cllr Paul Amans and Cllr Warren for undertaking the weekly playground inspection. A very big thank you to the Parish Clerk, Janna Todd who without her expertise, hard work and patience we would not be able to do what we do. To all my fellow Councillors for their support over the last year and to our lay members. Ian Parker Chairman Mayfield and Five ashes Parish Council