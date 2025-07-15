Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Mayfield and Five Ashes Traffic and Advisory Meeting.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES SPEEDWATCH.

I attended a recent Mayfield and Five Ashes Traffic and Advisory Meeting where the following information was distributed: There are eight trained members of the Five Ashes and Mayfield Speedwatch Group. We would welcome additional members as that would give greater flexibility and allow us to undertake sessions more often. A new group has just been formed at Cross-in-Hand and I will contact them once they are fully operational. Now that the days are getting longer we are able to undertake sessions earlier and later in the day. 10 sessions have taken place so far, seven in Five Ashes and three in Mayfield. Further sessions in both Five Ashes and Mayfield are scheduled. 108 vehicles were exceeding the allowed limit out of a total of 3,132. They will have received a letter from the police to that effect. If anyone appears on a list twice, they receive another ‘reminder’ letter and if they appear a third time they are visited by the police and may be cautioned. The data is held centrally (by registration number) and so someone could be noted on a Five Ashes list and on one from Horam, say. I have agreed to participate in a Community Speed Watch Focus Group which is being established in East Sussex. The inaugural on-line meeting was in late April. It focusses on strategic items and will meet quarterly. There is also a more regular on-line meeting which is a forum for day-to-day issues relating to Speedwatch groups. During the most recent call one of the main topics was the wearing of body cameras. Whilst in our group we have not encountered much harassment this has been an issue elsewhere and body cameras could have provided evidence. It is therefore recommended that one member of the group should wear a body camera during any Speedwatch session. We have now been provided with one. Jim Rait Five Ashes and Mayfield Speedwatch Group Coordinator.

MAYFACS

Speed watch

Repair Cafe at Mayfacs Shed on the 3rd Saturday of the month 10am - 1pm. Next Repair Cafe: 19th July 2025 MAYFACS Shed, Merrieweathers Farm, East Street, MAYFIELD, East Sussex, TN20 6RJ. New Repair Café Facebook Page. We are excited to launch a newly created MAYFACS Repair Café Facebook page, which will allow us to better promote the incredible work the Repair Café volunteers do each month. Please do like and follow the page to stay up to date! www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafe.

MAYFIELD HORTICUTRIAL SOCIETY Tomorrow, July 19

Mayfield Summer Show 2025 Sat, Jul 19. Mayfield Scout and Guide Hall. Our greatest event of the year! Vegetables, fruit, flowers, and much, much more. There's something for everyone at our Summer Show. Mayfield Summer Show It runs from 14:30 – 16:30 in the Mayfield Scout and Guide Hall, Tunbridge Wells Rd, Mayfield TN20 6NT. When the Scout Hall doors open at 2.30pm visitors will be greeted by a riot of colour, scent and a very friendly welcome as the Summer Show gets underway. Its success depends on people like you entering though! Masses of schedules have been picked up over the past few months, so please do turn your curiosity into entries - veggies, flowers, baking, artistry, craft and photographs. It is well worth a visit. Dates for your Diary; Mayfield Gardens, Mayfield, TN20 6AB: Saturday and Sunday August 2 and 3., 11 am to 5 pm: Mayfield Village Gardens opening for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS). Four beautiful gardens including South Street Plots, teas served at Hoopers Farm and The Oast, plants for sale at Hoopers Farm and The Oast, entry £7.

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY PLANNING

Mayfield Carnival Procession 2025 We are at the start of planning for our 2025 event, however please find below last year's timings, as we expect them to be the same. Without our army of volunteers helping us before, during and after this event it would not happen. If you'd like to help with this incredible spectacle, please email '[email protected]' Road Closures As usual, most roads in the village will be closed to all vehicles. Road Closures begin at 6pm and affect Tunbridge Wells Road, High Street, Fletching Street (down to Alexandra Terrace junction), East Street (to Sandy Lane junction), The Avenue, and Station Road (including the junction with Stone Cross and Love Lane). Some roads will be opened to traffic once the procession has passed, but the High Street and parts of Tunbridge Wells Road will remain closed until 11.30pm, or until it is safe to open them. Please respect the Barrier Marshals as most of them are volunteers giving up their time for this fantastic community event, and they have direct communication to the Police control centre covering the event. This is an official Road Closure Order and if contravened may result in prosecution by the Police. For visitors, parking will be possible along one side of the Tunbridge Wells road, and this road will become one-way, heading away from the village, from 9pm. Commemoration 6.45pm; There will be a service to remember the dead at the War Memorial, where a wreath will be laid accompanied by a short eulogy, followed by a minute’s silence and lighting of the fiery poppies. This year we will include a memorial to commemorate Ukraine’s fallen. Processions and parking: First procession 7.15pm. Forms up along Station Road (bands form up in the top of West Street), lights up at the horse trough, then proceeds up the High Street, down Fletching Street, and stops at the Rose & Crown. Second Procession 8.15pm. Leaves the Rose and Crown, up Fletching Street, down the High Street, along Station Road to beyond Old Lane, and then turns on itself and returns up Station Road to stop just before the horse trough. For this reason the full width of Station Road will be required to allow the procession to pass itself. Vehicles in the procession will continue to the junction with Love Lane and turn there. Grand Procession 9.15pm. Lights up at the horse trough, proceeds up the High Street and around to the gates of Court Meadow where it de-torches. We are asking residents and visitors to please observe the parking restrictions in order to allow an unobstructed procession and avoid damage to parked vehicles. Please do not park anywhere on the procession routes (see map). We cannot accept responsibility for any damage to vehicles or property left on the procession route. Fireworks 9.45pm: The fireworks display will commence as soon as the end of the procession has cleared the Court Meadow gates, which we anticipate will be around 9.45pm. Please note no fireworks are permitted by members of the public at our event.

ST DUNSTAN’S CHURCH

Come & Sing Evensong: Sunday 27 July. Come & Sing Evensong. Please come and join us if you enjoy singing – all ages and abilities warmly welcomed. 4—5.15pm Rehearsal. 5.15—5.45pm Tea. 5.45—6pm Quiet Reflection 6—7pm Service. 7pm Drinks after the Service. Please contact Lucy for further information regarding the service and music to be sung Lucy, Director of Music [email protected]Churchyard Working Parties: Our Churchyard Working Parties have started again and here is the schedule for the rest of the year: 2nd August, 6th September, 4th October and 1st November They run from 10am to 12noon. Please do come and join us and bring your own tools. Coffee is provided! Interstellar: The stars will align over Mayfield as Roger Sayer (Roger Sayer | International Concert Artist | Official Website), the acclaimed organist behind Hans Zimmer’s iconic Interstellar score, performs two special concerts (at 4pm and 7pm) here in St Dunstan’s Church on Saturday, 27th September 2025. The event was created as a celebration of 10 years since the release of INTERSTELLAR in 2024. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the film’s transcendent soundtrack live, performed by the very artist who recorded it. Usually only performed in cathedrals, this is a rare catch and opportunity for Mayfield. As a precursor to the musical performances, St Dunstan’s Church will host an immersive mobile planetarium from 9.30am to 4pm on the same day – offering a unique complement to the celestial themes of the evening’s concerts. Tickets Friends of Music in Mayfield event tickets from TicketSource. Children’s Opportunities: We have some fantastic musical opportunities coming up for our children: We are offering local children (aged 8 and upwards) the opportunity to become a Chorister Probationer. We are also introducing Youth Choral Scholarships for those aged 8 upwards. Our Mayfield Youth Choir has started. Please contact our Director of Music, Lucy Piercy, if you would like further information on:: 07968 008091 or by email: [email protected]