Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

STEAM GALA - HADLOW DOWN

I spent a day at the Tinkers Park Railway Gala last weekend and what a show it was. There was an entrance fee but once you were in, it was all free. That included a ride of the narrow gauge Great Bush Railway which sped travellers from end of the park to the other.

There was also a seven-and-a-quarter-inch-gauge miniature steam railway which was a hit with the children. On top of that you could ride around the fields behind one of the Claude Jessett Trust's traction engines or in the cab of its Green Goddess fire engine.

Perhaps the best part was the opportunity to take a classic open-top bus ride from Hadlow Down to Mayfield, Uckfield or Heathfield - and it was such a glorious day everyone crammed the upper deck.

Small Passenger Train

Two exhibition halls housed 19 model rail layouts presented by groups from across the South including Newhaven, Uckfield, Newchapel, Bognor Regis and Crawley.

As the one-time owner of a beautiful Morris Minor I was delighted to catch up with the East Sussex Morris Minors Club who set up a plush picnic on the grass near their immaculate motors.

Well done all - it was a huge success and the Park was packed. You didn't have to be a steam buff to enjoy it all - there was a traditional funfair as well, plus a series of steam-driven fairground organs blasting out a series of show tunes which lent the day a touch of nostalgia.

AUGUST PARISH COUNCIL NEWS

Open Top Bus

Parish Council grants: One of the important roles of the Parish Council is to provide grants to organisations within the Parish to help them move forward with their own projects. Our grants policy can be found on the Parish Council website at https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk in the Finance section in the “Key Documents” dropdown menu.

The grant application form in both Word and pdf formats can also be found there. To apply for a grant payable in the 2026/27 financial year you will need to submit your application to the Parish Clerk by 30 September 2025 with the necessary financial information. Individual grants may be made available up to a maximum of £500 and must be match funded so applicants must cover at least 50% of the total project cost.

Traffic speed update: At last month’s Community Safety and Traffic Committee meeting, the following report on our speed indicating signs (currently on the A267 in Five Ashes) and the Community Speed Watch Team was kindly provided by Mr Rait who is one of our lay members.

Speed indicating devices. (SIDS): The period of April to July 5 showed a higher number of vehicles exceeding the 30mph speed limit than the previous period (November to January) and also a greater number than the same period last year This may be a reflection on the better weather and hence better road conditions. There are eight trained members of the Five Ashes and Mayfield Speedwatch Group.

We would welcome additional members as it would give greater flexibility and allow us to undertake sessions more often. A new group has just been formed at Cross-in-Hand. Now that the days are getting longer the group can undertake sessions earlier and later in the day. 10 sessions have taken place so far, seven in Five Ashes and three in Mayfield. 108 vehicles were exceeding the speed limit out of a total of 3132.

They will have received a letter from the police to that effect. If anyone appears on a list twice, they receive another ‘reminder’ letter and if they appear a third time, they are visited by the police and may be cautioned. The data is held by the Police centrally (by registration number) and so someone could be recorded speeding in Five Ashes list and then in Horam, for example.

A Community Speed Watch Focus Group has been established in East Sussex focusing on strategic items and meeting quarterly. There is also a forum for day-to-day issues relating to Speedwatch groups. During the most recent, one of the main topics was the wearing of body cameras. Whilst we have not encountered much harassment so far, this has been an issue elsewhere and body cameras could have provided evidence. It is therefore recommended that one member of the group should wear a body camera during any Speedwatch session, and one has been provided.

Statement of Community Involvement (SCI) Consultation: Wealden District Council’s SCI is an important document that explains how they plan to involve residents in shaping future planning decisions, both when creating or updating planning policy documents (including the new Local Plan) and when assessing planning applications. It also sets out how they will work with communities and partners to support neighbourhood plans and development proposals. The SCI outlines:

How they will engage with residents, businesses, and stakeholders in preparing planning policies. The ways you can get involved in planning applications that affect your community. Support available for neighbourhood planning groups and community-led development projects. Planning decisions shape the places we live, work, and enjoy, whether it is new homes, green spaces, transport links, or community facilities.

This is your opportunity to be involved early on and help ensure that their approach to planning reflects the needs and priorities of the community. You can read the draft SCI and submit your feedback using their Planning Policy consultation portal: https://consult.wealden.gov.uk/ The consultation will run for eight weeks from 5pm on July 4 finishing at 4pm on the August 29.

Should you require any further information or assistance, please contact the Planning Policy Team by e-mail at: [email protected] or telephone on: 01892 602008.

StreetSafe StreetSafe is an online tool where you can anonymously inform of locations where you feel unsafe. It can be used to pin areas on a map where you feel or have felt unsafe, even if a crime has not happened. It can be accessed via the Sussex Police website at: https://orlo.uk/ruDbC Information will be used to assess measures, actions and initiatives to improve public safety and the public’s feelings of security. Please note that StreetSafe is not an alternative tool to report crime. If you wish to report a crime for non-emergencies either report online or call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Get into libraries: Your local East Sussex library is not just about what you borrow, it’s about what you gain. Yes, you’ll find that familiar sense of calm and a world of books to escape into. But it’s also a place to connect – to learn something new, bring your little ones for a song, access essential resources, or simply unwind. Whatever your age, whatever your interest, your library has something for you, including: Study spaces: Find a quiet spot with computers, printing, scanning, and free Wi-Fi. Perfect for students, job seekers, or anyone needing to get things done, your library provides the resources to help you succeed. -library 24/7:

Access thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and magazines from anywhere, anytime, straight to your device. Your free digital doorway to endless stories and knowledge is always open. Activities for children: From joyful Story Time and Rhyme Time sessions for little ones to exciting initiatives like the Summer Reading Challenge, Lego club, and Homework club for older children, your library offers fantastic free activities designed to spark imagination, encourage reading, and support learning for all ages. Community connection: Join groups, learn new skills, explore local history, or trace your family history. Discover diverse activities for all ages and interests. It’s free to join East Sussex libraries and unlock a wealth of resources for you and your family. Join online or pop into your local library*.

FIVE ASHES CHURCH OF ENGLAND PRIMARY SCHOOL This is such good news! Our gorgeous little school is now going to be offering wrap around care from 7.30am - 5.30pm! So for all you working parents who didn’t think Five Ashes C of E Primary School was an option as it couldn’t meet your needs, now we can! Please contact me privately for any information you may need. We have spaces in most year groups at the moment and welcome children from out of area.