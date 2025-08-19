Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MCC UPDATE: AUGUST 2025 REPORT

The design phase of the project has now been completed culminating in the production of some 200 design drawings and other information being made available based on the public consultation shared in July 2024. In addition, we have obtained planning approval for the design which was granted in April 2025.

We are now looking ahead to the construction contract phase. Costs continue to be a challenge but we are working with our cost advisers to assess the contractor’s proposals and explore ways of reducing cost and mitigating cost risk. This process could take a number of months, but it is important to get it right to ensure we deliver value for money.

At the end of this process it is hoped to be able to place the construction contract, which is expected to take around 12 months to completion. We will continue to keep everyone updated, although there is unlikely to be very much to report pending the placement of the construction contract, expected to be towards the end of this year/early next.

Some other activity will be ongoing in parallel relating to addressing a planning condition requirement relating to bio-net diversity gain. Further updates when available will be made via the newsletter, village Facebook and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council website: https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE

An important announcement...We're so happy to confirm we will be staying here amongst the beautiful domes in Herstmonceux. Bringing engaging, interactive science & discovery to the community for years to come. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us. The future is bright! Read the full statement here: https://www.the-observatory.org/exciting-announcement

SAVE OUR BEES

A Bowl of Sweetness—"A Gift of Love for Nature’s Tiny Artisans” We humans may buy fruit from the market, but bees work tirelessly every day, flying from flower to flower in search of nectar. Today, bee populations around the world are declining—due to pollution, pesticides, and climate change. Keeping them alive is not just nature’s responsibility, it’s ours too. By simply grating an apple and mixing in a little water, they can get the energy and hydration they need, while safely standing on the fruit without the risk of drowning.

MAYFACS

Men on the Move

Our Men on the Move "walk and talk" group meet every Tuesday morning and walk for around 1-1.5hrs exploring the tracks around us. This group is open to any men within our community to come along and meet others, connect and explore together. Please do join us - regular commitment isn't a requirement, just come as and when you can!If you are interested in coming along, please do contact us at MAYFACS to confirm meet location, as occasionally the group may meet somewhere else to explore from. The group is free to attend with thanks to funding from Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council with guidance from the lovely Steve.

WADHURST DRAMATIC CLUB - ROBIN HOOD

Calling all who would love to be in this year's Fabulous Pantomime. Open auditions September 7. This year we would also love to welcome those who would love to just help out whether that is back stage, front of house, costumes, props, technical....we would love to have a chat with you.

The Wadhurst Dramatic Club cannot put a show together without you Your club needs your support more than ever, and with the club’s 80th year approaching, it would be lovely to meet those who wish to help us put on an awesome Pantomime. Come and find us in the Wadhurst Commemoration Hall & Field. [email protected]

MAYFIELD CARNIVAL

With only a few Saturdays until Mayfield Carnival on September 20 we are in full planning mode! Thank you to those who have already volunteered to assist with a wide variety of tasks but we still need more of you please! Today's focus is on volunteers to join Kevin Leeves' team to serve drinks and snacks at the Scout Hut on Carnival night from 9-10.30pm.

We need five people please. Could you help? You'll be indoors, warm and dry regardless of the weather outside. A free drink voucher is given to all volunteers to use at either of the bars on the night and you'll be invited to our volunteers’ party in November.

CROWBROUGH MINATURE RAILWAY

Train Rides this Bank Holiday weekend! Saturday, August 23 - Normal Service 2pm-5pm; Sunday, August 24 - Diesel Service 2pm-5pm BH; Monday, August 25 - Normal Service 2pm-5pm We are open both Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Summer Holidays.

Additionally on Bank Holiday Monday. Fares; £1 Single Ride £4 Day Rover - for unlimited rides all afternoon. We are at the Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough TN6 2TN The grounds are also home to the Leisure Centre, Model Boating Lake, children's playground, playing fields, toilet facilities and Brew Box selling refreshments. Ample free parking.

Don't forget we are still taking bookings for children's birthday parties on Saturday mornings throughout the season, right up to Bonfire Night. Book early so don't hesitate to contact us. Summer is booked up but plenty of available Saturdays in September/October.