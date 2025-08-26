Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD HUB @ RAPKYNS 6- 7 SEPTEMBER

Rapkyns Nursery is becoming an art studio 6-7 September 10am – 5pm There will be natural dyed wool and eco-printed fabric by Paula Bull. Helen Law will be showing her beautiful drawings and paintings in ink and acrylic. Drawings of birds and animals in oils and giclee by Jeannette Towey. Julie Frampton Art is inspired by nature and creates wool art pictures using a needle felting process. Becky Brickell will have some landscapes and gorgeous flowers in acrylics. Abstract paintings using alcohol ink and acrylic bill be displayed by Jane Davies. Jacqueline Horwood will show paintings of flowers and gardens. Frances Geeson creates the most unusual copper plated leaves and seed pods. Bianca Williams uses her floral collaged art works to create printed fabric. Plus I will have some of my very own textile art on display. There will also be the opportunity to ‘play’ with a variety of art materials as well as six studios in Mayfield and even more in Crowborough and Fairwarp to visit. It's going to be be a great weekend. For further details phone Morag on: 0772 8972819. Email: [email protected]

MAYFIELD FURNACE

Mayfield Hub

An interpretation board has been erected at this site, produced by Angel Design Partnership for Wadhurst Park Estate. This deals with the history of the Tudor Furnace and explains how Wadhurst Park is managing the land. The site is about half a mile north of the village, east of Little Trodgers Lane, marked on the Explorer Map as “pond bays”, reference TQ 593282. The text below is reproduced from “A Guide to Walks around Mayfield and Five Ashes” published by Mayfield Parish Council. Also attached is a copy of the information on the interpretation board. The Furnace - In the late 1560s Thomas Gresham moved from Antwerp, where he had been the Royal Agent, raising money and buying arms for the Crown. The revolt of the Dutch Calvinists against their Spanish masters destroyed the international arms market and gave Gresham the opportunity to become an arms producer when he took possession of the Old Palace estate in Mayfield. Using local iron ore, charcoal and water power, he established a blast furnace in Vicarage Wood in Mayfield. Gangs of labourers with shovels built massive dams, cut channels to manage the water and built the furnace, water wheel, bellows and pits for casting the guns.

At the same time, gun foundries were set up in Wadhurst, Jarvis Brook, Eridge and Cowden, (possibly at Gresham’s instigation) all making cast iron cannon for the international market. One hundred whole culverins (huge naval cannons about 10 foot long, weighing two tons and firing an 18lb shot) were made for the King of Denmark and the Dutch bought many to use against the Spanish. Cast iron guns were twelve times cheaper than their bronze equivalents. Gresham’s guns had a reputation: fitter to kill the user than the enemy was one verdict. On Gresham’s death in 1579, control of the foundry passed to the Neville family. In 1584, on his marriage, Henry Neville moved to Mayfield to continue the business. By 1592, working in a syndicate with one of the Sackville family and with two foreign partners (from Germany and Holland) he gained the Royal Patent or monopoly for the export of cast iron guns from Queen Elizabeth. So, for a period of thirty years, the MayfieldFurnace was one of the main gun producing centres in Europe. Mayfield guns have been found in Nevis in the West Indies, in Zwolle in Holland and in a wreck in the mud of the Thames Estuary (the latter now in Fort Nelson in Portsmouth). The gun in the High Street is a small version of what Mayfield once produced. By 1610, gun production was phased out and cast iron was produced for the forge. The whole operation closed down early in the eighteenth century. If you stand on the bridge over the Little Rother stream, upstream you will see the earthworks of the dam or pond bay. This structure was repeated in two more dams further up stream and one in a side stream. The Furnace would operate continuously, day and night for months, until the water supply ran dry or the Furnace lining collapsed. Other products included fire-backs, made in sand moulds with a pattern pressed from a wooden design or cast iron pigs or sows for later use in a forge where the brittle cast iron was hammered into a workable form. Once the Furnace went out, the residue left in the Furnace bottom, comprising half burnt iron ore, charcoal and clay was called a “bear”. The rectangular slab below you on the far edge of the pond (downstream) is the remains of one such “bear”. The surrounding area is marked by extensive quantities of glassy black slag, for every ton of iron produced three tons of this waste material which was used in road-building. The woods on your right-hand side, looking downstream, contain evidence of the storage of considerable quantities of charcoal, which blackened the earth. The site is designated a Scheduled Ancient Monument under the protection of English Heritage. For further information, Wealden Iron Research Group publishes an annual Bulletin. For membership details and full details see www.wealdeniron.org.uk.

ANNUAL LOCAL FESTIVALS AND CULTURAL EVENTS

There is a rich heritage of local festivals and cultural events. Each year Mayfield and Five Ashes host: Mayfield Mayfair. This builds on the traditions of May festivities and Spring Fairs which have taken place locally for hundreds of years. Nowadays many local schools take part in the traditional Maypole dancing joined by a local side of Morris Men and a group of mummers. Bonfire Parade. Mayfield takes its turn among the villages of East Sussex to host a bonfire parade where up to 20 bonfire societies, accompanied by drums and bands, parade through the village with lighted torches in commemoration of the burning of martyrs in the 16th century an annual Art Trail in April / May Mayfield Festival of Music and Arts with choral and instrumental concerts as well as other events plus a Fringe festival. For opera lovers, Glyndebourne is half an hour away, while the homes of many literary figures such as Rudyard Kipling, Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West are open to the public nearby, along with other properties and places associated with the Bloomsbury set, Henry James, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and AA Milne. Mayfield is home to two amateur drama groups, the Phoenix Players and the Wateryard Theatre group, while professional theatres are to be found nearby in Tunbridge Wells (Assembly Hall and Trinity Theatre), Eastbourne (Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Garden), Bexhill (De La Warr Pavilion), Hastings (White Rock and Opus) and Brighton (Theatre Royal, Rialto, Open Air, Malborough Pub and Theatre). For cinema enthusiasts as well as the local multiplexes (Odeon at Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, Cineworld at Eastbourne) there are also three highly rated independent cinemas nearby (Picture House Uckfield, Kino Hawkhurst and Curzon Eastbourne) showing major releases, independent films and live streaming. There is also the Tunbridge Wells Museum and Art Gallery

MOVEMENT TO MUSIC (standing, sit if you wish) and CHAIR BASED EXERCISE

Low impact classes with no floor work! The new term will start the week commencing September 8. Contact for further information or to book a place: [email protected] 07900 423676. Benefits of my classes: - Improved mobility and co-ordination - Improved strength and flexibility - Increased confidence and independence - Exercises are adapted for seated and standing - Fun and friendship. Crowborough Community Centre: Chair Based Exercise: Tuesdays at 10am and 11.30am Movement to Music: Thursdays at 11.30am Langton Green Village Hall: Movement to Music: Tuesdays at 2pm Burwash, Swan Meadow: Movement to Music: Wednesdays at 10am Uckfield Foresters Hall: Movement to Music: Thursdays at 2pm

WINDMILLS of SUSSEX

History of more than Sussex windmills 200 is explored in new book. Derek Nicholas delves into a lifelong fascination – with the publication of Windmills of Sussex (Stenlake Publishing Limited, Ayrshire, £24.95). Stenlake Publishing