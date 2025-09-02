Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

September talk: Tuesday 16th September: Colkins Mill Church, 7.30 for 8.00 pm, Morag Hockin from Rapkyns Nursery, Keeping the Colour going from Summer into Autumn. All are welcome, members free, visitors £5. Rapkyns is our local nursery which has been growing beautiful plants for over 30 years and is situated on Street End Lane in Broad Oak, on the back road from East Street to Heathfield. Its owner Morag Hockin has transformed it over the past couple of years into a very inviting colourful flowering paradise comprised completely of pots! (If you haven’t been recently, you really should) Many think it’s a challenge to keep the garden going into autumn but Morag will discuss salvias and many other late flowering perennials that will give you colour right up until the first frosts - in other words right through to November, even December in an average year nowadays - and will also talk about growing plants in a nursery setting. She will be bringing a selection of plants to talk about, which will all be for sale. NB. Rapkyns will also be opening for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS) on Wednesday 10th September when Morag will be giving a talk about how they grow their plants at 11.00 and 2.00, £15 to include tea and cake. Pre-booking essential, all details on the NGS website, www.ngs.org.uk. Seedy Saturday 2026 alert: A long way ahead, we know, but please put the date of 7th February 2026 in your diary! We are already planning next year’s Warm Up the Winter event and we’d like to know how your seed sowing from Seedy Saturday went this year - how did your seeds germinate and plants grow? Is there anything you’d like to see at Seedy Saturday next year? We’d love to hear about your successes - or indeed failures! It would be lovely to see any photos you might have taken of your gardens or produce this year, especially if they include plants you have grown from Seedy Saturday - send them and/or any comments to [email protected], and we’ll publish a selection in a future newsletter. September and October are perfect months to collect seed for next year, either for your own use or for swapping at Seedy Saturday, so get those paper bags out and start snipping! Just ensure that the seeds are dried well before storing in envelopes, clearly labelled. Dates for your diary: Tuesday 21st October - Ed Flint, The Making of a Woodland Garden: Trials and Triumphs, Colkins Mill Church, 7.30 for 8.00 pm. Ed Flint is the head gardener at Tidebrook Manor, which will be opening for the National Garden Scheme again on Sunday 21st September, 11 till 4.30, £8. Another chance to visit this beautiful garden. Advanced booking required via the NGS website.

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY BEST BONFIRE CONTEST

Summer Show Exibits

With less than 3 weeks until our Bonfire Celebrations, we announce our Best Bonfire Contest. Businesses and Shops in Mayfield will be creating displays on a Bonfire theme throughout September and we’d like your help to judge the best one. The winner will be awarded the shiny trophy in the picture below to be proudly displayed at their premises for the coming year! Voting is via forms available at the Post Office or online at: https://mayfieldbonfire.co.uk/competition/ Voting closes on 28th September. Please help us by placing your vote and the winner will be announced at the beginning of October

MAYFACS

Fundraising for MAYFACS: Thank you Will Green for his Mighty Marathon in a Month for MAYFACS throughout August, by running a Mighty Marathon throughout the month and raising over £800 for us in the process!! Its not too late to sponsor him. If anyone would like to sponsor Will, please pop into the office where we have a paper copy sponsor form. Don’t forget to visit our produce table (Mon, Tues and Wednesday during office hours). We welcome any surplus produce from local gardens & allotments to share within our community. Paint and Sip – Wednesday 17th September at Mayfield Cricket Club. Our next Paint and Sip event will be inspired by Monet! Book early to avoid disappointment! £30 per person. Email [email protected] to confirm your place or to be on the mailing list for the next one!! Fundraising Quiz at Mayfield Cricket Club Thank you to Keven and his team for holding a fundraising Quiz Night to raise money for MAYFACS during their annual Cricket Week! Thanks also to all the teams who attended the evening and raised £500 for MAYFACS. Recycling your Ink Cartridges for MAYFACS Don’t forget that we are collecting empty ink cartridges, sending them off for recycling and turning them into funds for MAYFACS! Cartridges can either be dropped to the office or to Mayfield Post Office. Thank you!

Regular activities: MAYFACS Create @ The Shed! Youth Sessions

Next Session: SATURDAY 6th September 2025: 10am – 12pm Black line work/ Doodling with Hannah Wareham: Our next Create @ The Shed session takes place on Saturday 6th September for any young people (secondary school suggested ages) interested in getting involved in exploring new skills, being creative and hanging out with like-minded people! Exploring different forms of creative genres including art, music and tech, sessions take place every 1st Saturday of the Month. Booking is essential for each session with limited spaces available. Email us on [email protected] to secure your place. Suggested donations (£5) cover basic materials and are kept to a minimum with funding support MAYFACS receive (and will vary depending on the activity organised). If you would like to attend but need further financial support, please get in touch to discuss. For more information, please visit our website. Little Munchkins Baby and Toddler Group – returns Wed 10th September! Please do join us every Wednesday (term time) from 9am – 11am at Mayfield. Scout Hall for just £3 per family! All carers, grandparents and parents are very welcome! Lots of toys and activities available for the little ones, and a cuppa and chat for the others. We are looking for volunteer support to help run this fantastic group, which is supported by a rota of volunteers looking after our lovely families. If you are interested in helping, even if occasionally, please let us know. You do not need to have a child attending the group to help, but you re also welcome to still help run the groups with a child joining in too!! All ages welcome!! Monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance – 10.30am – 12pm at London House. Next sessions: Wednesday 10th Sept and Wednesday 8th October. East Sussex Hearing are hosting monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance at MAYFACS office to provide support to Pembury, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings Conquest Audiology patients (now also extended to Specsavers (Eastbourne, Seaford and Uckfield) and Brighton Audiology patients), with the support of specially trained local volunteers! Please do drop by and find out what support they can offer (including battery replacements) or where you can be signposted to if they cannot support your specific need. Matinee Films will be back in September – restarting 19th September at Five Ashes Village Hall. Film programme is now available, please pop into the Office to collect a copy or visit our website. BSL Sign Language Course launching September (6 weeks). We are starting a fully funded 6-week beginners course on a Tuesday afternoon for a small group to learn BSL Sign Language. You do need to attend all dates between 30th September and 11th November (no lesson in October half term). For more information please contact [email protected]. We will also be organising Deaf Awareness sessions and potentially more courses, please do register any interest with us at this stage, even if you cannot attend the above dates.

MONTHLY TRIPS – 2025 Trips Schedule

Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place! If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Thurs 2nd October: Bedgebury Pinetum Talk and Walk £12.50. Thurs 6th November: Bluewater Shopping Trip £12. Thurs 4th December: Bowling at Hailsham £16. Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm meet location each week as it may vary!). Join the group and explore the local area. Sorry no dogs. MAYFACS Community Shed holds 3 Sessions every week for anyone to come along and join in! With inside and new external workshop spaces available across all sessions every week, as well as the community garden, bee keeping and the orchard, there is plenty to get involved in whenever you are available! New Shedders always welcome! For more information, please visit our website www.mayfacs.org.uk/theshed or email [email protected] Our next Repair Café will take place at MAYFACS Shed on Saturday 13th September 2025 (to avoid carnival date) between 10am – 1pm (last repairs accepted 12.15pm) We welcome you to find out more about our Repair Cafes, join us for some tea and cakes (you do not need to bring a repair to attend!) and find out more about our MAYFACS Shed and MAYFACS community. Keep an eye out for our new signs around Mayfield and Five Ashes. www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafe

HADLOW DOWN PARISH POLL

For readers in the parish of Hadlow Down, please remember to take part in the forthcoming Parish Poll on September 9 which asks members of the public to state whether or not they would be happy to see a new community centre in the village. In order to satisfy legislation, it’s important that as many people as possible vote; the vote is not viable if turnout is under 20 per cent. Go along and make your voice heard. There are often complaints about lack of community services and infrastructure – here’s your chance to do something about it.