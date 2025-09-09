Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

WADHURST FARMERS MARKET SEPTEMBER 20

The Wadhurst Farmers Market is held on the third Saturday of the month at the Wadhurst Commemoration Hall in the centre of the village, on the High Street. You can enjoy a morning browsing, doing your weekend shopping with our friendly traders and then exploring our high street with its successful independent shops, cafes and pubs. With 30+ stalls our regular and guest stall holders provide tasty artisan and award-winning food and drink, plants, homemade soaps, ceramics, fruit and vegetables, meat products, clothing, knits and textiles, art and craft, household essentials, bric a brac, pet supplies and much, much more. Wadhurst has had a chartered market since 1253 when Henry III graded a charter to hold a market every Saturday and a fair on 29th June, the feast of St Peter and St Paul. This always causes some debate as Wadhurst is a village but also a market town because of the charter!

SEPTEMBER PARISH COUNCIL NEWS

August is a quiet month as there is no Council meeting and just one Planning Committee meeting, so it has been quiet since the last newsletter article was written. Parish Council grants: As previously mentioned, applications for grants payable in the 2026/27 financial year should be submitted to the Parish Clerk by September 30, 2025. Individual grants may be made available up to a maximum of £500. They must be match funded therefore applicants must cover at least 50% of the total project cost. The grants policy can be found on the Parish Council website at https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk in the Finance section in the “Key Documents” dropdown menu. Wealden District Council – Elections Annual Canvass 2025 Please be aware that the Electoral Services Team is about to start the annual revision of the electoral register (the annual canvass). As part of the annual canvass they will contact households in different ways including: Email, post, telephone, personal visit. The initial email stage is about to commence and around 80,000 emails will be sent to residents over the next few weeks and months. They will be sent using the GovNotify system which is a free service that is used to send bulk emails and text messages. So, if you receive one it is not a scam or spam. Electors are asked to visit a website to view and check the details of electors registered at their address. It takes just a few minutes to do this online and all you will need is your name, address and the provided unique security code. Only one person per household will need to respond. If you have any concerns you can speak to a member of the Electoral Services Team direct on: 01892 602407 or you can email:[email protected]. Further information about the annual canvass is available on the web site. https://www.wealden.gov.uk/voting-and-elections/annual-enquiry-form Free health check appointments and advice Following the success of the spring roadshow, One You East Sussex will again be using its community outreach campervan, COLIN, to provide pre-bookable NHS health check appointments and free health advice in Wealden. Health checks take between 30-40 minutes, and results will be discussed with you on the day.Residents need the following criteria to be eligible for an NHS health check: Aged between 40-74. Are not currently prescribed blood pressure or cholesterol medications. Do not suffer from Diabetes OR Heart/Circulatory/Kidney conditions or previously suffered from any cardiovascular events. Be an East Sussex resident. Have not previously had an NHS health check in the last five years. There are nine new dates available at the following locations: Station Road East Car Park, Heathfield, – September 10, September 26, and October 8. Luxford Car Park, Civic Approach, Uckfield September 17 and October 3. Croft Road Car Park, Crowborough – September 12 and September 24. Vicarage Lane Car Park, Hailsham – September 19 and October 1. NHS health check must be booked in advance. Spaces are limited and unlikely to be available on the day. To make an appointment email [email protected] or call: 01323 404600. Remote public speaking at planning committee meetings. Wealden District Council has announced that the relevant permissions for remote speaking were included in their new Constitution and it is now possible for members of the public to speak remotely at their Planning Committee meetings. A new page has been set up on the Council’s website to explain the process for members of the public which can be viewed here: https://www.wealden.gov.uk/councillors-and-committees/speaking-at-planning-committee/. Members of the public wishing to speak at Planning Committee will be directed to this page in the first instance. In summary: Members of the public need to register to speak in the normal way, the difference is that they now have the option to register to speak in person or online. Online speakers will be sent instructions, but the onus is on the speaker to ensure they have the technical ability to join the meeting remotely, individual IT support will not be provided. Democratic Services will manage online speakers during the meeting, and they will have the ability to disable cameras and microphones until it is time for the speakers to address the committee.

Online speakers will have the same rights and responsibilities as in-person speakers. A short video introducing the changes, this can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/VK9IjLXwFyY Operation Crackdown is a police initiative that allows the public to report instances of anti-social driving and abandoned vehicles. It’s a way for residents to submit video evidence of traffic offenses, which are then reviewed and can lead to further action like warnings, fines, or even prosecution. It can also be used to report anti-social parking. Sussex Police would like to dispel the myth that Operation Crackdown just means “a warning letter and nothing else”. Every report is reviewed and logged. Repeated reports about the same driver or vehicle can lead to police visits, penalty notices, or even prosecution when evidence supports it. PCSOs have Section 59 powers. If a vehicle is used anti-socially, a PCSO can issue a formal warning. If the same driver or vehicle is reported again within 12 months, the vehicle can be seized. Your reports matter. They help identify hotspots, dangerous drivers, and tackle behaviour before it escalates. So, if you see careless or anti-social driving, please keep reporting it. The Councillor Ward Budgets Scheme is now open for applications and the first phase will run until March 31, 2026. This new community grant funding scheme is an initiative launched by Wealden District Council to give each elected councillor a budget of £10,000 to support community projects, events and organisations within their ward. The scheme is open to non-profit community and voluntary organisations to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 in support of projects that will benefit Wealden residents and help deliver Wealden District Council’s strategic priorities. If you are interested in applying, please read the scheme criteria and conditions at: https://www.wealden.gov.uk/councillors-and-committees/councillor-ward-budgets-scheme/

BIKE THEFTS Sussex Police has seen a rise in local motorbike and moped thefts in recent weeks, particularly targeting 125cc models. These smaller bikes are often easier for thieves to move quickly – especially if they’re not properly secured. Many of the thefts have occurred overnight and in residential areas, with some bikes taken directly from driveways or outside properties. How you can help protect your bike: Chain your bike to a solid object or ground anchor. Use a disc lock on the front wheel. Park in well-lit, secure areas or ideally in a garage. Cover your bike to make it less visible and attractive. Remove valuables and avoid leaving helmets or accessories on display. Mark and register your bike with schemes like BikeRegister. If you see suspicious activity around parked bikes or mopeds – especially late at night – please report it to via 101 or online. In an emergency, always call 999.

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES VILLAGE NEWS

The Mayfield & Five Ashes September edition of the Newsletter is now available from many High Street outlets including Londis, The Middle House, St. Dunstan's Pharmacy, St. Dunstan's Church, the Post Office, Sew Inspired and the Hospice shop and Five Ashes Inn and Five Ashes Village Hall. Full information on our much-anticipated annual Bonfire Society Carnival is provided including the timings of the processions and road closure information. Thanks to the determination of the Boyes & Belles, the Bonfire is making a welcome return. September is a great month to take up a new interest, or two, so take a look at the reports from some of the amazing groups and societies we have in the Parish for inspiration. Film on Friday opens its new season this month; the History Society has its new programme prepared; the Royal British Legion would welcome new members and you don’t need to have an armed forces history to enjoy membership and our very own Mayfield Band is always happy to welcome new members of all ages and all abilities. There many other thriving groups for young people as well as the not so young, so if you would like a comprehensive list, please contact Jeanette here at the Newsletter. If you are a newcomer to the Parish, a Welcome Pack has been put together containing a wealth of information, available from the Post Office, Burnett’s Estate Agents or direct from Jeanette.

MCC SEPTEMBER UPDATE

Although the project has experienced several challenges in the past, the key parties remain confident that the combined community and health centre is feasible and are continuing their efforts to deliver it. Planning approval is in place, and detailed specifications are being reviewed to ensure the building meets requirements within budget. The decision has been made not to award the build contract to Baxall Construction, which was initially involved in the design. As part of this review process, alternative options are being considered. This has resulted in delays, but it is viewed as necessary for the ongoing viability of the project. We and Wealden District Council anticipate providing further updates in October upon completion of the reviews. We are all frustrated by these further delays but remain committed to completing the project. We really appreciate all the support we have received from you the parishioners and would not have had the resolve to continue without it.