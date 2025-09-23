Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD FESTIVAL St DUNSTAN’S CHURCH 12 OCTOBER

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAYFIELD FESTIVAL St DUNSTAN’S CHURCH 12 OCTOBER

Mozart and Beethoven conducted by Jack Gonzalez-Harding. Barbican Sinfonia with soloists from the Royal Academy of Music. Sunday 12 October 2025, 7.30pm, St. Dunstan's Church, High Street, Mayfield, TN20 6AQ. Tickets £30, £15 (age 25 and under - £5) A Sir Simon Rattle protege, Jack Gonzalez-Harding returns to Mayfield to conduct the Barbican Sinfonia (consisting of musicians from orchestras including the Royal Opera House and London Philharmonic) in a concert that features works by some of the compositional giants of the Classical and Romantic eras (including one of the greatest symphonies ever written). Wagner: Siegfried Idyll WWV103 Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E Flat Major* Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major, Op.55 (‘Eroica’) *featuring soloists from the Royal Academy of Music. Wagner composed his Siegfried Idyll as a birthday present to his wife following the birth of their second son, Siegfried, in 1869 and some of the music from the Idyll was eventually incorporated into his later opera Siegfried. The Sinfonia Concertante in E Flat Major was composed almost a century earlier, in 1779, when Mozart was on a tour of Europe and it is generally considered to be his most successful foray into the concertante genre (a hybrid of symphony and concerto). Beethoven’s Third Symphony received its first performance in 1805, although the majority of the piece had been composed two years previously. At the time, this composition challenged the ideas of the day concerning the symphonic form but over the following centuries it has become recognised as of one of the great symphonies. Famously, Beethoven had originally intended to dedicate the symphony to Napoleon Bonaparte (who he felt was implementing the ideals of the French Revolution) but he then angrily struck through the Frenchman’s name on the manuscript in 1804 after learning that Napoleon had proclaimed himself Emperor. Tickets: mayfieldfestival.co.uk

CROWBROUGH FARMERS MARKET SEPTEMBER 27 9-12.30 pm

Jack Gonzalez Harding

Did you know that in France, there’s a farmers market happening somewhere every single day of the week? Yep — one town on Monday, another on Tuesday, and so on. It’s like a rotating celebration of fresh food, local flavour, and community spirit. Farmers markets aren’t just about veggies and cheese (though let’s be honest — the cheese is a solid reason to go..) They’re about slowing down, chatting with your neighbours, supporting local growers, and remembering where our food really comes from. Whether you’re picking up heirloom tomatoes or just soaking in the vibe, markets are mini cultural hubs — full of stories, flavors, and friendly faces. Next time you see one, stop by. Grab an apple or a bun, meet a farmer and baker and feel the heartbeat of your community. Next Farmers Market tomorrow September 27 Croft Road Crowborough opposite Waitrose

MAYFACS

EVENTS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 29th September: Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm: Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30pm. Tuesday 30th September: Men on the Move 9.30am meet at Court Meadow: English lessons 10.30am – 12 at London House:Tea & Chat at Colkins Mill Church 2 - 3pm. Wednesday 1st October: Baby & Toddler Group in the Scout Hall 9 – 11am Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Thursday 2nd October: Minibus Trip to Bedgebury (Booking essential): Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm: Poetry Group with Pat Robson at Coach House Cottage, Royal Oak Mews 11 - 12.30pm. Saturday 4th October. Create@theshed: Our next Create@theshed session is really exciting! Working with our fantastic Shedders Mayfacs Community Shed , we will be working with a small group of young people to make your very own iPAD or headphone stand from scratch! Using some basic woodwork equipment under close supervision and support, we are very excited to bring some woodworking skills to our sessions! This will take place over two sessions (Saturday 4th Oct and 1st Nov) so commitment to both dates is required (£5 per session). Places are limited so please contact [email protected] as soon as possible to secure your spot! Community Chef: We are so excited to be welcoming @community_chef to MAYFACS on Tuesday 14th October demonstrating how to use energy efficient appliances, such as air fryers and pressure cookers, to create delicious food whilst saving money on energy costs! Equipment all provided! Places at this session are limited so please do book to secure your spot! Email: [email protected]; call us on: 01435 873888 or pop in to book your spot. MAYFACS are looking forward to holding a 6-week BSL (British Sign Language) Beginners Course at MAYFACS Office, London House with East Sussex Hearing to improve our communications and connections with the Deaf community and people with hard of hearing.We have a few spaces left if anyone wants to join in with this opportunity. The course is fully funded and you would need to ideally attend all 6 sessions (dates 30th Sept, 7th Oct, 14th Oct, 21st Oct, 4th Nov & 11th Nov) at 1:30-3:00pm in London House. For more information, please contact [email protected] or 01435 873888

Crowborough Farmers Market Logo

MAYFIELD SCOUT GROUP

Ready for a new adventure? Mayfield Scout group needs a new leader to help our young people develop skills for life. No previous experience is needed—just energy, enthusiasm, and a sense of fun! You’ll be helping young people: Build confidence. Make new friends. Enjoy the outdoors. Learn valuable skills. Sound good? Get in touch to find out more.Contact Caroline Quill via Facebook to find out more.

St MARKS C.E. SCHOOL HADLOW DOWN

Looking for a nurturing school with a big heart? Spaces for Reception 2026 and most classes for this academic year. Come and discover St Mark’s C.E. School, Hadlow Down – OFSTED rated ‘Good’ in all areas (July 2025). Small, mixed-aged classes where every child is known, valued, and supported. Forest Schooling at our very own SMILE Meadow. Laptops & iPads for all pupils. A strong Christian ethos and caring community. Sports Week, extra-curricular opportunities & flexible schooling. Open Events – meet our Head of School, Mr Luckhurst and tour our classrooms. Tue 7th Oct | Sat 8th Nov | Wed 26th Nov | Wed 7th Jan Or contact us for a bespoke tour. “St. Mark’s, with the love of Jesus, will give us wings to fly.” Register your visit: 01825 830375. st-marks-hadlowdown.co.uk

MAYFIELD YOUTH BAND

We're back after our summer break, and very keen to get more kids to join our youth band. Complete beginners are welcome, and we provide the instruments. Suggested minimum age 7/8. The emphasis is on learning through fun. To find out what we are all about and have a go on some of the instruments. You'll never know unless you try. Just call me to make an appointment. Simon Rudge: 01435 872007.

WADHURST WARRIORS ANNUAL BONFIRE & FIREWORKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us on 8th November for our spectacular annual Bonfire and Fireworks display - it's going to be absolutely brilliant! Tuck into our legendary Warrior's Whopper at the BBQ. Enjoy a tipple at our fully licensed bar. Browse our fantastic food and drink concessions. Early Bird Tickets now on sale: Adults: £10 Children (6-16 years): £5 Under 5s: Free! Don't miss out on this cracking evening of community spirit, delicious grub, and a proper good fireworks show! Perfect for the whole family. Get your tickets whilst they're at the early bird price - they won't be around for long! https://buytickets.at/wadhurstwarriors/1860379/r/socials

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY

A huge thank you to the many of you who volunteered to make our Bonfire Celebrations so successful and safe! We couldn't have done it without you. There are too many to name in person but huge shout outs to: Vince's bonfire builders, guarders and clearers; Ben's torch stick, cross and banner makers, dippers, guarders and clearers - the Scouts were amazing as usual; Kevin's refreshment makers and servers; Catherine's leafleters, bar builders and servers; Martin's legion of barrier marshals; Shailja's bucket collectors; Shaun and his bollard crew, and last but by no means least, Sally's street cleaners. It truly takes a village to make an event like this happen, so huge thanks to all, especially from me as Captain of Volunteers.

FIVE ASHES VILLAGE HALL ACTIVITIES