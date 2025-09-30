Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

51 BUS SERVICE

51 BUS SEVICE

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) says it cannot subsidise the 51 service to return it to half-hourly without impacting on other services. A petition presented to ESCC had called for the 51 Stagecoach service, which has been reduced to hourly, to be returned to its half hour frequency. The main thrust objectors put forward said the reduced service, which also links the village with Heathfield and Eastbourne, made getting to work, school and appointments more difficult. ESCC has rejected the petition after Stagecoach said it had had to revert to an hourly frequency because of “significant financial losses” in running the service alongside relatively low passenger numbers. The company said the 51 had not covered its operating costs for many years, with the situation having worsened since the Covid pandemic. Annual losses of their inter-urban and rural routes serving Eastbourne were well over £1 million, with the 51 route the main contributor to those losses. ESCC funds some 51 services getting children to school. In a report to the council’s Lead Member for Transport, officers said: “Fewer people are using buses following the Covid pandemic which has impacted operating costs. At the same time the cost of running buses has increased due to increased employer national insurance contributions as well as higher fuel costs and the cost of vehicle parts. The impact of these higher costs is that fewer bus routes are now commercially viable.” On-bus surveys undertaken in 2024 by ESCC confirmed that there is a relatively low number of passengers on the 51 service. Surveys on various days in October and December showed an average of 10 passengers. The council has used Govt funding to improve bus services “to support a number of routes to ensure some level of bus services remain for communities that would otherwise have lost services entirely.” They said. It added it could not allocate any more funding to reinstate the half-hourly 51 service without affecting other services. The Council said it will, continue to collaborate with Stagecoach to improve the reliability of the 51 service through improved timetabling and real-time passenger information, addressing concerns about service delays. ​ We hope this is true. Many people using this service from Heathfield and Mayfield report service cancellations which leave them waiting for more than an hour for the next timetabled bus. A shoddy service. Brighton and Hove Buses seem able to maintain an accurate hourly timetable for their 29A to Brighton from Heathfield. This passes through traffic hot spots like Lewes and Uckfield, always managing to arrive on time. It would be good if this company could take over the route.

MAYFACS

51 Bus

Heathfield Youth Hub and High Weald Family Hubs in Heathfield are now open! It is a fantastic facility that is available our children and young people of Mayfield and Five Ashes to access as well as those living closer to Heathfield. Mayfacs are keen to hear from parents, carers and young people as to how they would like to access and use this facility. We know that with limited transport links, some may not feel able to visit the hub, especially in the evenings, and we are meeting with the team to get some ideas as to how we can address this and any other concerns that may arise. Please email us on [email protected], call us and leave a message on: 01435 873888 or pop in to the office to let us know your thoughts so we can feed these into our discussions with the team.

MAYFACS FRIDAY MATINEE FILMS

There is plenty of parking at Five Ashes Village Hall, but the minibus will run to and from Five Ashes on film days as well. There is no need to book. Just turn up at one of the stops at the times below. Memorial Hall: 1.10pm St Thomas of Canterbury: 1.20pm The fare is £3, payable at Five Ashes when you go into the hall, so £9 in total including your admission to the film. At the minibus driver's discretion, there may be a drop off at Southmead Close. ОСТОВER 10TH: MR. BURTON Marc Evans UK 2025 124m 12A The story of how Rich Jenkins, a miner's son of humble beginnings, turned into Richard Burton, the biggest star Wales has ever produced. Philip Burton was the teacher who saw his potential.

NOVEMBER 7TH: LEE Ellen Kuras UK 2023 117m PG Lee Miller's unique life a war correspondent on the front lines of World War II. She helped uncover the hidden truths of the Third Reich; but there is a reckoning with the truths of her own past. 2026. JANUARY 9TH: MARIA Pablo Larrain Italy 2024 124m 12. Maria Callas, the world's greatest opera singer, looks back at her life fromthe slums of Nazi-occupied Athens to the concert halls of Europe and the US, and her torrid relationship with Onassis. FEBRUARY 6TH: THE SALT PATH Marianne Elliott UK 2025 115m Moth and Ray lose their home and discover that Moth has a degenerative illness. So they decide to set out on a year -long trek on the South West Coastal Path. Based on a true story-allegedly. MARCH 6TH: THELMA Josh Margolin USA 2024 98m 12A Thelma, a 93 year old, gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson. She sets out on a dangerous quest across the city to get her money back. Click to find out how you can raise funds for MAYFACS by Recycling your ink cartridges. Activities coming up: Saturday 4th October Create at the Shed – 10am–12 Wood workshop – making an iPad / console stand (Booking essential) Monday 6th October Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30pm. Tuesday 7th October Men on the Move 9.30am meet at Court Meadow. English lessons 10.30am – 12 at London House. Tuesday Afternoon Club at Colkins Mill Church 2-4pm – Meditation. Wednesday 8th October. Baby & Toddler Group in the Scout Hall 9 – 11am. Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. East Sussex Hearing dro- in session 10.30 – 12 -London House Five Ashes coffee & chat at Five Ashes Village Hall 2 - 3pm Thursday 9th October. Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Middle House lunch – by invitation only Friday 10th October Mayfacs Matinee Film – Mr Burton at Five Ashes Village Hall.

Mayfield MAYFACS

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY QUIZ NIGHT SATURDAY 18TH OCTOBER

No sooner have our Bonfire Celebrations taken place than we start into our annual fund-raising schedule with our Autumn Quiz! Five Ashes Village Hall Come and join us for an evening of fun quizzing and help kick off our fund-raising for the 2026 Bonfire Celebrations. Tickets available from Sew Inspired and Blackbird in the High Street or online : https://mayfieldbonfire.co.uk/events/autumn-quiz-night/ A bonfire history snippet: The Brilliant and Fascinating History of the Mayfield Bonfire Carnival! In September 1556, when Catholic Queen Mary I was on the English throne, four men were burned at the stake in Mayfield. Their crime? Refusing to renounce their Protestant faith and return to the Roman Catholic Church. You can see a memorial for them just outside Colkins Mill Church and the Mayfield Bonfire Society carry four crosses at the front of their procession in memory of these martyrs. Queen Mary later became known as ‘Bloody Mary’ because of the three hundred Protestant executions that were authorised under her short two and a half year reign. Interestingly, there are some who say that the Bloody Mary cocktail was named after Queen Mary I. Please support us. This year we needed to raise £13,000 to put on Mayfield's Carnival and torchlit procession: including the high costs items such as the fireworks, insurance and first aid; as well as the costs of the bands, torch materials and fuel, which help make for such a spectacular torchlit procession. Mayfield Parish Council make a generous contribution and the rest comes from fundraising activities, such as our quizzes and the carnival bar, and from donations received from generous friends and supporters. You can make an online payment via credit card or PayPal. Alternatively, you can make a bank transfer to our account: Mayfield Bonfire Boyes and Belles Sort code 60-10-30 Account number: 73155578

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP SPEED REDUCTION CONSULTATION UPDATE

We have been informed that ESCC is now consulting with local organisations on the sixteen speed reduction sites published in December 2024. Four of the listed sites are on the A267. To remind members, the proposed speed reductions at ‘blackspots’ are as follows. These will be carried out in 2026: WELLBROOK HILL Currently 50 mph. Reduced to 40 mph. A267/A272 JUNCTION Currently 60mph. Reduced to 40mph MAYFIELD FLAT Currently 60mph. Reduced to 50mph ISENHURST JUNCTION Currently 40 mph from Jewson’s to Horam. Reduction: No change. There are 7- 12,000 traffic movements at this junction daily. We appreciate the above proposals will not satisfy some members but considering the finances available (£500k allocated to 16 sites) it is a positive start. After speaking to a local councillor, we are mindful that this is a speed reduction exercise. Any objections to the schemes put forward will only cause unhelpful delays. As we said at the formation of the A267 RSG, this is going to be a long haul. This scheme is only a part of our overall vision and strategy. Hopefully you will support the ESCC’s Speed Reduction Scheme.

HADLOW DOWN

HADLOW DOWN VILLAGE HALL Dinner and Games 12 October 1pm to 5pm: Come and join us for four hours and enjoy a 2 course lunch and a game of Beetle Drive. Choose between beef stew and dumplings, chicken in white wine or an authentic Indian vegetarian dish all followed up with either apple and blackberry crumble or ginger and pear trifle before taking your partners to win the beetle drive game. Book now to secure your slot: £15 per head.

CROWBROUGH FARMERS MARKET

When visiting Crowborough last Saturday I was pleased to see the local farmers market doing a very brisk trade. As well as a well-supported market it is also a local meeting place for the residents of Crowborough. I thought the atmosphere was very genial and welcoming. Some good traders too.

WADHURST SCARECROW FESTIVAL IS HERE - 5 OCTOBER

Mark your calendars, Wadhurst. Our beloved Scarecrow Festival is back and it's going to be brilliant. Starting Point: The Greyhound Time: From 12pm - 3pm Date: Sunday 5th October. Collect your maps, clues and questions from a friendly Wadhurst Warrior at the pub, then set off on an adventure around the village! With over 25 Scarecrows to find, there's creativity around every corner - it's sure to be fun for all ages! Prizes for completing the trail and answering the questions. Grab the family, put on your walking shoes, and join us for a wonderful community day out. We can't wait to see you there.

FIT CAMP

Heathfield FitCamp – Where Fitness Meets Friendship! Ready to feel stronger, healthier, and more connected? Join our friendly fitness sessions designed for all levels whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned pro. Location: Mondays at Union Church and Wednesdays at Five Ashes Village Hall Times: 6:30 - 7:30 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays Cost: £15 for 4 weeks or £4 for drop in sessions What to expect: • Fun and varied workouts • Supportive coaches who meet you where you are • A welcoming group that cheers you on • No judgment, just movement and motivation! First session for £4! Bring a friend and double the fun. Book your spot today: Text Jess on: - 07786811959