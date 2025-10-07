Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MCC OCTOBER 2025 UPDATE

The Design and Build contract with Baxall Construction to build the combined Mayfield Community and Health Centre has been terminated at the end of the ‘Design’ element as we are not moving forward with them to the construction phase. A new construction company has been commissioned to review the current design and determine what changes may be necessary to reduce the project cost. However, this is at no fee to us and a new overall price is anticipated to be available on 13th October 2025. This company has already produced some preliminary design changes which are thought likely to bring about major reductions. We, and our partner Wealden District Council (WDC), are also involved in all meetings, which are focused on the requirements alongside cost savings, and which have included experts in different fields of construction. Hence we have complete visibility regarding the way forward. This is a well-established company with many similar projects under their belt. For example, they are currently building a new sports centre in Hailsham for WDC, which is making good progress and so far positive reports have been received. Additionally, a new firm has been appointed as employers’ agent also providing quantity surveyor services, and they are already completely embedded in the current process. Both new companies are working in a very constructive manner with a view to developing an affordable solution. Moreover, over the last couple of months, WDC has re-affirmed their total commitment to the project and have stated that they will do whatever they reasonably can to make it happen. This, combined with our ongoing commitment to the project, means that we are all hopeful of a successful outcome. As mentioned, the key date is mid-October when hopefully we will know that we have a design that is viable. This being the case, WDC is planning to seek the necessary approvals from their cabinet meeting in November and the PC will be doing the same at its November 2025 meeting.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS RESILIENCE PLANNING

Image MCC COMUNITY CENTRE

At the September Community Development Committee meeting, updating the Parish Council’s Resilience Plan was discussed. To formulate the plan the Committee must initially identify the following: The risks most likely to impact the community: Steps to mitigate and respond to emergency situations. Vulnerable people and groups in the community; and resources available to assist during an emergency: The main risks and hazards to the parish identified included: Extended power cuts, gales, flooding, interruption of water supply, interruption of telephone connections and broadband, fire. Obviously in times of a crisis the emergency services will be available in all but the most extreme cases and the County and District Councils have their own resilience plans. However, local resources that may be needed include: Tractor/trailer, 4×4 vehicles, generators, chainsaw operators, two-way radios/ other communication methods, basic equipment e.g. shovels etc. The Committee would therefore like residents with access to any of the above equipment, and happy to be contacted for assistance in times of an emergency to provide their contact details to the Parish Council. Your personal information would only be used in a confidential section of the resilience plan and not shared with anyone or any other organisation. Please email: [email protected] with information on how you may be able to assist in times of an emergency. Reminder: Wealden District Council – Elections Annual Canvass 2025.The Electoral Services Team will be contacting you for their annual canvass in different ways including: email; post; telephone and occasionally a personal visit. Emails will be sent to residents using the GovNotify so, if you receive one it is not a scam or spam. Only one person per household will need to respond. If you have any concerns you can speak to a member of the Electoral Services Team direct on: 01892 602407 or you can email: [email protected].

MAYFACS OCTOBER NEWS

Fundraising for MAYFACS

Thank you to Will Green for his Mighty Marathon in a Month for MAYFACS. We would like to thank Will for his hard work in raising money for us throughout August, by running a Mighty Marathon throughout the month and raising over £1000 for us in the process!! What a champ! Recycling your Ink Cartridges for MAYFACS: Don’t forget that we are collecting empty ink cartridges, sending them off for recycling and turning them into funds. Cartridges can either be dropped to the office or to Mayfield Post Office. Thank you!

Matinee Films – Next Film today Friday 10th October: Mr Burton. Matinee Films returns on Friday 10th October at Five Ashes Village Hall. Films are once per month for this season. Transport will be available from Mayfield. £6 per person for film admission, £3 for return transport. Collection from Memorial Hall (1.10pm) and St Thomas of Canterbury (1.20pm). No need to book just be at the bus stop to be picked up. Friday 10th October: Mr Burton. Friday 7th November: Lee. As always, a delicious selection of cakes and refreshments will be available to purchase on the day. Little Munchkins Baby and Toddler Group (term time only.) Please do join us every Wednesday (term time) from 9am – 11am at Mayfield Scout Hall for just £3 per family. All carers, grandparents and parents are very welcome. Lots of toys and activities available for the little ones, and a cuppa and chat for the others. Monthly trips – 2025 Trips Schedule: Monthly Trip places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please email or pop into the office to secure your place. If you would like to attend any of our trips but need some financial support, please talk to us in confidence. Thurs 6th November: Bluewater Shopping Trip £12. Thurs 4th December: Bowling at Hailsham £16. Men on the Move is a weekly ‘walk and talk’ group for men, to bring people together to explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise! Meet every Tuesday 9.30am (please contact us to confirm the meeting location each week as it may vary.). Free to attend. Join the group and explore the local area. Sorry no dogs. Repair Café: Our next Repair Café will take place at MAYFACS Shed on Saturday 18th October between 10am – 1pm (last repairs accepted 12.15pm) We welcome you to find out more about our Repair Cafes, join us for some tea and cakes (you do not need to bring a repair to attend!) and find out more about our MAYFACS Shed and community. www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafe

Volunteering for MAYFACS

Community Car Drivers Needed! Expenses are reimbursed for your costs of travel. Our Community Car Service runs every day of the week for those who need to access medical appointments but cannot get there any other way. In the last 4 months, requests have increased by 60% which could mean an additional 200+ drives this year! More appointments are being scheduled for Saturdays to get people the medical care they need in hospitals that are getting through waiting lists. This means we really do need more help to support this vital service for our community. (Ed: 'Could this increase be due to the reduced No 51 bus service?') Do you work Monday to Friday, and would love to volunteer for MAYFACS, but only available on Saturdays? Do you have any spare time to undertake a drive every now and then? Do you know if your employers offer matched volunteering time as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme? Community Car Volunteers can choose what and how often they are available to drive for us and the more drivers we have, the more this shares the support needed. You can also choose whether you prefer to support localdrives withinour Parish or travel further afield. It really can be flexible around what you can offer. Expenses are reimbursed for your costs of travel. The service is open to anyone who needs help getting to medical appointments, and it really does make a huge difference. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Please do contact us if you are interested in becoming a community car driver or any other volunteering role within MAYFACS Support Services.

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY- OCTOBER TALK

Tuesday 21st October - Ed Flint, ‘My Woodland Garden, a Robinsonian Dream’, Colkins Mill Church, 7.30 for 8.00 pm. This is a brand-new talk created especially for Mayfield Horticultural Society. One of our regular and most popular speakers for the Society, Ed has spent the past 25 years developing a beautiful woodland garden at the Tidebrook estate where he is head gardener. As you will already know, there’s nothing quite like a walk in the woods to lift up the soul, especially if those woods are chocfull of unusual plants, trees and shrubs to pause and admire. Get some inspiration for that shady corner in the garden as we learn about his trials and triumphs along the way. No doubt there will be some stunning photographs alongside lively discussion to illustrate the talk.Get there early as we’re expecting a sell-out…Free to members, visitors pay £5.

HARDY ANNUALS SOWING DAY

On Thursday 23rd October, we’re holding a free demonstration morning for members on sowing hardy annuals from seed. Plants sown on this relaxed day will be available to buy at Seedy Saturday. You will have the opportunity to sow seeds and prick out seedlings yourself. Learn how to grow bigger and stronger plants for the summer border!

Places will be limited to 16 on the day, so please book by contacting [email protected]. The morning will start at 10.30 and last approx 2 hours, to be held in the greenhouse of one of our committee members in Mayfield - details will be confirmed once you have registered.

