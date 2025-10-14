Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES PARISH COUNCIL RESOLUTION - TO BORROW

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES PARISH COUNCIL RESOLUTION - TO BORROW

At the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council meeting of 06 October 2025, it was RESOLVED to seek the approval of the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government to apply for a PWLB loan of £2,000,000 over the borrowing term of up to 50 years for the building of a community centre in Mayfield. The annual loan repayments will come to around £134,000 pa. It is not intended to increase the council tax precept for the purpose of the loan repayments. If you have any views or opinions you wish to feed in, please contact the Parish Council direct.

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY AUTUMN QUIZ 2025 AND MORE

Saturday 18 October The questions are ready, the quiz master raring to go! Get your tickets now for this ever-popular event. Available from Blackbird of Mayfield and Sewinspireduk. (Cash only)or online at: https://mayfieldbonfire.co.uk/events/autumn-quiz-night/ It takes a year and a whole village to put on the torchlit bonfire celebrations. With more than 50 people helping behind the scenes, your Bonfire Society are immensely grateful for our wonderful members and volunteers who help keep this spectacular village tradition going. There are so many different activities throughout the twelve months of Bonfire, there's something for all ages and abilities to enjoy being part of what makes Mayfield special. The twelve months of bonfire.: Twelve months of torches: stick cutting, torch drilling, torch making, torch dipping, torches transporting. Eleven months of organising: event planning, helpers organising, volunteers recruiting, fireworks booking, fire-crew finding, first aid sorting, portaloos booking. Ten months of fundraising: quizzes holding, raffles selling, snail racing, wine & cheesing, sponsors recruiting, competitions running, charity bucket shaking. Nine months of publicity: programme designing, leaflets delivering, posters making, Facebook posting, website updating, members emailing, newsletters writing. Eight months of processions: societies inviting, insurance organising, bands booking, procession marshalling, radios manning, barriers co-ordinating, torches lighting, spent torches collecting. Seven months of creating: cross and banner making, poppy banner making, costumes making, jumpers knitting, kids torch making, street banners hanging. Six months of catering: catering stalls booking, bars stocking, cakes baking, bacon butties grilling, drinks serving, food preparing, refreshments serving.Five months of roads: councils consulting, signs marking, roads closing, cones marking, barrels filling, roads sweeping, litter picking. Four months of bonfire: pallets collecting, turf stripping, bonfire building, bonfire guarding, turf relaying. Three months of marshaling: marshals recruiting, barriers manning, visitors directing, crowds protecting. Two months of parties: Seniors Christmas lunching, helpers thank-you partying. One day of Bonfire Celebrations.

WADHURST BRASS BAND

Yes it's only October, but on Thursday we started practicing for the highlight of our calendar... Tickets now available for the Christmas Concert. Saturday 13th December 7:30pm Wadhurst Commemoration Hall www.wadhurstbrassband.co.uk

FIVE ASHES CE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Our beautiful school are holding their open morning in November. I cannot recommend this school enough. We are small but we are mighty! Such a nurturing feel to it and every child is celebrated and recognised. The children are so happy to have friends in each of the years, just one big happy family. We have children coming from all over not just catchment area. We also now offer wrap around care. So if you or someone you know are looking for a school who adore your kids as much as you, look no further. Times 6 and 10 November 9.30 – 11am Contact 01825 830395 [email protected]

SHEFFIELD PARK FORAGING NATIONAL TRUST

f you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the amazing edible plants growing all around us, from fungi to berries, come along to our brilliantly informative foraging workshop with professional forager Megan Howlett. Led by Megan, you’ll explore the delights of autumn at Sheffield Park and Garden, diving into the world of wild food and learning the myths, folklore, history, medical uses and edibility of common and unusual wild food as you forage. Foraging workshops are taking place on Mon 3 Nov from 13:00 – 16:00. To book please visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk