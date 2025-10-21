Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

St DUNSTANS CHURCH. MAYFIELD FESTIVAL CHOIR

Dvořák’s STABAT MATER. Sunday 16th November 2025, 19:30, 19:30 St Dunstan’s Church, Mayfield. Tickets are now on sale. Mayfield Festival Choir directed by Jeremy Summerly with the Ripieno Players and soloists Sofia Kirwan-Baez, Alexandria Moon, Francis Melville and Gabriel Tufail-Smith. It was the Stabat mater that alerted British audiences to Antonín Dvořák’s greatness as a composer. The Stabat mater was performed in London in the early 1880s (in the newly-built Royal Albert Hall), and it had been written sporadically at a difficult point in the Czech composer’s life. Dvořák was in his mid-thirties when he was composing the Stabat mater – at a time when he lost his first three children within the space of two years. Inevitably, this series of bereavements coloured Dvořák’s approach to the setting of this heartfelt 13th-century text. That said, there is no self-pity in the Stabat mater. Tune after glorious tune fills a work that portrays every positive emotion on the spectrum: fear, awe, fervour, patriotism, love, and joy; all of which ultimately lead to triumph in the piece’s closing section. Because Dvorak is so well known for his symphonies, operas, and Slavonic Dances, it is easy to overlook his sacred music. But Dvořák was working as a church musician in Prague while he wrote the Stabat mater, and his deep religious conviction and unshakeable faith in humanity are evident in every bar of his great oratorio. For this performance, Mayfield Festival Choir will be joined, as usual, by the Ripieno Players and four young vocal soloists, who will be led by the incomparable Soprano, Sofia Kirwan-Baez, whose presence in Mayfield is always greeted with well-deserved high expectations. Tickets cost £30 (centre), £25 (rear), £15 (south side), £8 (north side). Free for under 25s. Available: online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mayfieldfestivalchoir;in person from Sew Inspired, Mayfield; by phone from: 0333 666 3366 (This is a general booking line operated for us by TicketSource. Please be sure to say that you are booking tickets for Mayfield Festival Choir – Stabat Mater. A postage fee of £1.80 will be applied to each order.) Would you like to sing with us? We would love to hear from anyone who has experience of choral music and is keen to be part of a friendly but ambitious choir. Contact the membership secretary through the website: http://www.mayfieldfestivalchoir.org/join-the-choir.Why not make an evening of it in Mayfield? Mayfield has several excellent pubs and restaurants, providing pre-concert food and post-concert drinks.

Local school children are being asked to name a fleet of new trucks that will collect leftover food from households when Wealden, Hastings and Rother roll out their new food waste collection service to residents. Food waste collections will be introduced from the end of March 2026. They are being introduced to protect the environment and cut down on waste. Food waste will be collected from homes in new bins provided by the councils and turned into a soil conditioner which will be used for farming. To celebrate the new milestone, the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, made up of Hastings Borough, Rother District and Wealden District councils, together with collections provider Biffa, is launching the waste truck naming competition. The competition is open to all primary schools in Wealden, Hastings, and Rother. Each class can submit one name idea for a truck. Schools have already been contacted with details of how to take part. Children and parents who would like to get involved are encouraged to speak to their class teacher. The deadline for competition entries is 6pm on 30 November 2025. After that date, the best 20 names will be shortlisted by a panel of judges from the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership and proudly displayed on the side of the new trucks. School classes will receive a £50 voucher if their name is used. The public will then be invited to choose their ultimate favourite name and decide which school will get a visit from its very own named truck, a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity and something to be proud of.

Yes, it's only October, but on Thursday we started practicing for the highlight of our calendar... Tickets now available for the Christmas Concert. Saturday 13th December 7:30pm Wadhurst Commemoration Hall www.wadhurstbrassband.co.uk

Our beautiful school is holding its open morning in November. I cannot recommend this school enough. We are small but we are mighty! Such a nurturing feel to it and every child is celebrated and recognised. The children are so happy to have friends in each of the years, just one big happy family. We have children coming from all over not just the catchment area. We also now offer wrap around care. So, if you or someone you know is looking for a school which adores your kids as much as you, look no further. Times 6 and 10 November 9.30 – 11am Contact: 01825 830395 [email protected]

Dates for your diary: Tuesday 18th November Zoom talk, Steve Edney, ‘Think beyond the flower - perennials for winter structure ’7.30 pm: Friday 16th January 2026 7.30 pm, zoom talk, Ken Thompson, ‘No Nettles Required, the truth about wildlife gardening’ Saturday 7th February 2026: Seedy Saturday, Mayfield Scout Hall. For more details contact Tessa Crowe, [email protected], www.mayfieldhorticulturalsociety.org.uk,Instagram @mayfieldhorticulturalsociety.org.uk

Next CREATE@ The Shed: Saturday 1st Nov & 6th Dec. Our next Create@theshed session is really exciting. Working with our fantastic Shedders, Mayfacs Community Shed, we will be working with a small group of young people to make your very own Games Console stand from scratch! Using some basic woodwork equipment under close supervision and support, we are very excited to bring some woodworking skills to sessions! This will take place over two sessions so commitment to both dates is required (£5 per session). Places are limited so please contact: [email protected] as soon as possible to secure your spot.

Each year several thousand people attend the Mayfield Carnival procession and dig deep in their pockets to help fill our charity collection buckets. Everything collected on the night is donated to local charities and this year we raised a record £2,100 for Mayfield Youth Band, the Friends of Mayfield Churchyard and Friends of St Dunstan's, as well as the Scouts and for the senior citizens Christmas party. 59 Club. Would you like the chance of winning up to £30 a week and supporting your Bonfire Society at the same time? Read on for details of our new fundraising initiative for Society Members, Friends and Patrons. The concept of the 59 Club is that Members, Friends and Patrons of the Society “buy” a particular number (or numbers) between 1 and 59, corresponding to the numbers on the weekly Saturday National Lottery draw. Each Saturday the National Lottery draws a Bonus Ball – and if this Is the same number as your own, you win!!! It’s as simple as that. Entry costs £1 per number per week. Particular numbers can be allocated on request, on a first-come first-served basis. Otherwise, you will be advised of your random number allocation. Multiple numbers are allowed. Winnings will be half the value of the total weekly pot so, for example, if all numbers are bought the prize will be £30. If only half the numbers are sold, the prize will be £15, and so on. Numbers must be purchased for a minimum of 6 months and costs can be split into either3-monthly (£13), 6-monthly (£26) or yearly (£52) payments, to be paid by standing order into the Bonfire Society Bank Account. The winning number will be advised to all members via a dedicated 59 Club WhatsApp group and email each week following the draw. Winnings will be paid by bank transfer into your account. You do not have to claim your prize – it will be paid automatically. If your payments lapse, your number will no longer be eligible to win. If a Bonus Ball number has not been purchased (or payment has lapsed) there will be a rollover of the prize pot to the following week. For legal reasons, you need to be a member, friend or patron to take part in the 59 Club, from just £10 a year. You can down load the membership application from our website.: [email protected]

Upcoming Events 2025: November. Wine and Cheese. Join us for an evening of cheese & wine tasting. 14 Nov 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm St Dunstan's Church Monthly Bonfire Drinks, Join us in the Rose and Crown. 20 Nov 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm Rose and Crown, Mayfield. December 2025 Senior Citizens Xmas Party 13 December. 12- 4pm. With the Memorial Hall still closed this year, we will be at Colkins Mill Church, Station Road.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the amazing edible plants growing all around us, from fungi to berries, come along to our brilliantly informative foraging workshop with professional forager Megan Howlett. Led by Megan, you’ll explore the delights of autumn at Sheffield Park and Garden, diving into the world of wild food and learning the myths, folklore, history, medical uses and edibility of common and unusual wild food as you forage. Foraging workshops are taking place on Mon 3 Nov from 13:00 – 16:00. To book please visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../4955952c-0e13-49b6...