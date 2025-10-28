Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

ST DUNSTAN’S CHURCH

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome and collation of the Reverend Russell Dewhurst as Archdeacon of Hastings 4pm Sunday, November 23 We are honoured to be invited to be the venue for this important event in the Diocese. However, to attend this Choral Evensong, you will need to book a place— go to the website for details. Refreshments afterwards.

Churchyard Working Party 10-12noon Saturday, November 1. All age groups are welcome to come along (equipped with gardening tools) to help tidy the churchyard. Coffee! If the weather is poor, please phone Stephen on: 07780 684486 or Sheila on: 07470 142266.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AUTUMN CONCERTS in ST DUNSTAN’S: Choral Cathedral Classics Mayfield Consort Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm. Mayfield Festival Choir Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm. Come & Sing Messiah Saturday, November 29 at10am & 4pm. For further details go to the church website.

St Dunstan's Church

St Dunstan’s Christmas Market. Diary date: Saturday, December 6, 10am—1.30pm Lots of gifts and goodies for sale! Come and join us and shop locally for Christmas. Do alert family and friends.

Chorister Probationer: We are offering local children, aged 8 upwards, the opportunity to become a chorister probationer. Singing training is provided, and probationers will rehearse once a week during term times, sometimes with the church choir. A small fee will be given to probationers for singing in Sunday services. This is an excellent opportunity for young people to develop their musical training, including reading music and sight singing. Social events to including pizza parties!

Youth Choral Scholarships: Who can apply: the programme is best suited to children aged 8 upwards. Benefits: those who can commit to regular attendance free vocal, music theory and aural tuition progression through the RSCM medallion awards the huge benefits of singing with others, both in St Dunstan’s and on our cathedral visits a small payment for singing in services will be made termly pizza parties! potential scholars join as probationers for three months, after which time they progress onto full scholarships once they have shown commitment and enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the above: Please email Lucy Piercy, Director of Music, on: [email protected] for more details.

MAYFIELD LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

This is a friendly group located in Mayfield, East Sussex focused on the study of local history in general and of Mayfield and district in particular. It also covers the publication of the results of such study, where applicable, in the form of books, leaflets or other papers for the instruction and information of the people of Mayfield and, visitors to the district. Speakers are engaged and programmes arranged as well as visits to places of interest.

Events: Wednesday, November 26 - Pictures in Iron: Pictorial Designs on British Firebacks by Jeremy Hodgkinson The growth of Puritanism and the influence of designs on imported continental examples led to the increasing use of pictorial illustrations on firebacks made in Britain in the 17th century and later. The talk explores the inspirations and sources for these designs, which were many and varied, and which reflected the broad cultural life of these islands. This is also our Dutch Supper evening, whereby everyone brings either sweet or savoury dish (enough for six), for all to share as a buffet.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 – ‘Daniel Defoe’s Tour through SE England 1724’ – Dr Geoffrey Mead Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – ‘Gable End, West Street, Mayfield’ – Kate Burgess Wednesday, March 25, 2026 – Taking Wadhurst Park back to the 1800s – Wadhust Park Wednesday, April 29, 2026 – tbc non-members may attend individual talks at a cost of £5 per talk. Each year an outing to a place of historic interest is undertaken. Information will be on the website.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS REMINDER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reminder: Wealden District Council – Elections Annual Canvass 2025

The Electoral Services Team will be contacting you for their annual canvass in different ways including: email; post; telephone and occasionally a personal visit. Emails will be sent to residents using the GovNotify so, if you receive one it is not a scam or spam. Only one person per household will need to respond. If you have any concerns you can speak to a member of the Electoral Services Team direct on 01892 602407 or you can email [email protected].

Free cyber security webinars

Every week our dedicated Cyber Protect team delivers free, engaging, and interactive online webinars every week on a variety of topics covering the latest in Cyber Security:

Online Safety for Beginners. Keeping Children Safe Online. The Dangers of AI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyber Security for Businesses: Threats you must address in 2025. Online Safety for Women and Girls. Cyber Security for Charities

Special Sessions (i.e. Crypto-currencies) With the UK Economy losing around £27bn a year from Cyber Crime, the sessions for businesses and charities are essential to learn the latest cyber security measures such as phishing awareness, protecting againstransomware and business continuity. Parents and guardians can learn all about keeping children safe online, with the sessions covering social media, parental controls, gaming, digital footprints, trackers, AI and much more. Use the following link to enrol: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/police-south-east-cyber-77121396093

MAYFACS

What a wonderful organisation MAYFACS is. It supports the community of Mayfield and Five Ashes with a clear objective to help alleviate loneliness and isolation by providing a range of activities for all ages, providing support and signposting to other organisations. The organisation is striving to make the community an inclusive and welcoming community, supporting one another, creating opportunities and working together for the benefit of all who live and work within our boundaries.

MAYFACS relies on the incredible support of their volunteers who underpin all that we do to improve the health and wellbeing of all our community. Our Objectives: To give local support to local people by providing community based services, information and guidance.” Living in a rural location restricts access to physical/social activity, especially for those who have limited access to transport due to long-term health conditions/disabilities. Mayfield and Five Ashes has higher-than-average older population aged 60 years + (36% compared to 24.2% England/Wales).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have 25% of adults reporting long-term health conditions or disabilities. Access to medical care is harder for those living alone or without support. *Census Data 2021 “MAYFACS provides a great service to the community.It has a very small team which has developed a wide range of programs, especially for those residents who require additional support. None of the programs would be as effective without the volunteers who are the life blood.”

For people living within our community, MAYFACS volunteers help build confidence and friendships, encouraging participation and connection, improving their quality of life with the aim they live longer and more fulfilled lives within our community.

Saturday, November1, Create at the Shed – 10am–12 Wood workshop – making a game console stand. Monday, November 3, Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Yarners at the Sew Inspired Shop 1.30 - 3.30pm. Tuesday, November 4, Men on the Move 9.30am meet at Court Meadow. English lessons 10.30am – 12 at London House. Tuesday Afternoon Club at Colkins Mill Church 2-4pm.

Wednesday, November 5, Baby & Toddler Group in the Scout Hall 9 – 11am. Men’s Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Thursday, November 6. Minibus Trip to Bluewater (Booking essential). Shed session 9.30 - 12.30pm. Poetry Group at Coach House Cottage, Royal Oak Mews 11 - 12.30pm. Friday, November 7. Mayfacs Matinee Film – Lee at Five Ashes Village Hall. Repair Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair Cafe at Mayfacs Shed: Next Repair Cafe: November 15. The last one for 2025. Shed, Merrieweathers Farm, East Street, East Sussex, TN20 6RJ New Repair Café Facebook Page!

We are excited to launch a newly created MAYFACS Repair Café Facebook page, which will allow us to better promote the incredible work the Repair Café volunteers do each month. Please do like and follow the page to stay up to date! www.facebook.com/mayfacsrepaircafe

MAYFACS Co op Community Local Fund is now one of the collecting charities for Co-op Community Local Fund for the next 12 months which means the more people we get sign up as members of the Co-op, or the more existing members who choose to support us as their local cause, the more funds we receive. The funding is not based on how much money is spent instore by members, it is all based on number of members supporting our cause. And you do not need to be local to us either so family and friends can also support MAYFACS from afar.

We also get bonus funding for new members downloading the app and selecting our local cause, as well as bonus opportunities for members to be entered into prize draws throughout the year. Therefore, if you are already Co-op members and can go into your account and select MAYFACS as your local cause that would be amazing. If you aren't a member and would consider downloading the app and selecting MAYFACS as your local cause, follow this link to sign up, and don’t forget to choose MAYFACS as your local cause. https://coopapp.onelink.me/ftOk/k7ir7q6n

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any problems accessing your account or need support logging in or signing up - please come and see us and we will be more than happy to help. The funding from Co-op Local Community Fund will support Youth activities within the community.

CROWBROUGH CHRISTMAS CRACKER CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Crowborough’s Christmas Cracker will take place in Crowborough High Street on Friday 28th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm with the Christmas Lights being switched on at 6.00pm. This year, the Christmas music will be provided by local Choir, The Acchord Voices as well as our local primary school choirs, setting the mood for this fun, festive evening.

Also, on the Piazza we will have stage performances from the Crowborough Players and local band, The Management. As usual, there will be an abundance of street performers entertaining visitors, some small fairground rides (charges apply) plus festive stalls and food vendors lining the High Street. During the evening, the land train will be transporting children and their families to visit Santa in his Grotto at the Social Club in Croft Road which has been kindly run by Crowborough Girl Guiding.

The Christmas Lights switch-on at 6pm by cast of the Crowborough Players pantomime. All are welcome to this fabulous, Free, family friendly start to the festive season.