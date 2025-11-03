Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

Mayfield Village Sign

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS

MCC UPDATE

Further to last month’s update, the new construction company has submitted some project costs for the construction phase of the Mayfield Community and Health Centre and delivered them as promised on October 13. The new company’s prices are based on the exact design that we and our project partner, Wealden District Council (WDC), developed with the previous company for the ‘Design’ phase of the ‘Design & Build’ contract.

The new company is due to provide further numbers based on some preliminary changes that can provide savings which will not affect the size of the building or the facilities it can offer. The adjustments are hoped to be acceptable to Wealden’s Planning Department as ‘Amendments’ rather than requiring a new planning application process.

Regular discussions are also ongoing with the project team at WDC, and we are confident that the current scheme is both affordable and will enable us to build an excellent healthcare facility to house our doctors’ surgery, combined with a modern, well-equipped hall for our community. In parallel, work has continued with the employers’ agent and on the legal paperwork that is required, should everything proceed according to plan. We will therefore we ready to finalise details and move forward promptly in readiness for WDC to seek the necessary approvals at its cabinet meeting in November 2025. The Parish Council will be doing the same at its November 2025 meeting.

PARISH NEWS NOVEMBER UPDATE

Stagecoach In October, a meeting was held with representatives from Stagecoach to discuss the interruption in bus service to Mayfield High Street and provision in general of the 51 bus route from Eastbourne to Tunbridge Wells. Mistakes were acknowledged and solutions discussed to improve the service and communications so residents can be better informed of when there is a problem.

As you may already know, the service into Mayfield was stopped due to overhanging branches in Station Road and Tunbridge Wells Road at the end of August/ beginning of September and it had a huge impact on those that rely on the bus service.

The Council was informed that the overhanging branches were flagged up to East Sussex Highways several months ago but the process of identifying the owners of the trees and enforcement of Tree and Hedge Cutting Notices by the Licensing and Enforcement Team at East Sussex Highways is a long process. In addition to this, apparently, during the school holidays, the double decker buses were replaced with coaches and over the summer break, the trees grew substantially, exacerbating the problem.

The following points were discussed:

Escalating the priority of tree branch removal with Highways. Informing the council when a problem in service provision has been identified.

Providing information for signs at bus stops that the council could assist with installing.

Recognising the danger of dropping off and picking up pupils and the infirm from Wellbrook Hill and the Mayfield bypass.

Recognising the importance of the service to travel to appointments and the reliance on the service by the elderly to prevent isolation.

Improvements to the timetable by decreasing the service to every 75 minutes (the statistics for this will be shared)

Ensuring that bus drivers do not leave the bus stops before their allotted times of departure.

Improving their app so it will flag up when there is no service to a particular bus stop.

Centralising route management by a single person so problems are identified sooner by one Stagecoach employee.

Trees and a landowner’s/occupier’s duty of care. Landowners are expected to ensure trees on their land do not pose an unreasonable risk to others — for instance, branches falling, blocking visibility, etc. The Highways Act 1980, Section 154 states that: If vegetation (trees, shrubs, hedges) overhangs a highway so that it obstructs or is dangerous to vehicles, pedestrians, horse‑riders etc., the highway authority can serve notice on the landowner or occupier to cut it back.

If a landowner does not comply with a notice, the local authority can carry out the work itself and recover the costs from the landowner. What counts as hazardous or endangering includes: Overhanging branches that reduce clearance (height) over roads or footpaths. There are often minimum height standards used by councils. Vegetation obstructing a driver’s or pedestrian’s view (e.g. at junctions) or blocking street signs, lights. Dead, diseased, or damaged trees or parts of trees that might fall. Volunteer to help maintain our rights of way.

Problems on the footpaths and bridleways in the Parish are flagged up to our Rights of Ways and Trees Committee and if possible, clearance and maintenance is placed on a work programme for our Volunteer Maintenance Team. They meet weekly on a Tuesday at 9:30am in the Court meadow car park in Tunbridge Wells Road and new members are always welcome. If you would like to join the team and help maintain our paths, please contact the Parish Council office on 01435873784 or email [email protected] .

Neighbourhood Policing Team Street Meeting PCSO Leon Greck will be holding regular street meetings in Mayfield. As the weather is becoming more unreliable, the next will be held in the Parish Council Office, Old Manor House, High Street, Mayfield TN20 6AL (opposite the junction with West Street). This will take place on Wednesday, November 12 from 2pm to 3:30pm.

Rights of Way At the last Rights of Way and Trees Committee meeting attendees were informed that Wealden District (WDC) has launched a new way for residents to suggest trees for protection through a Tree Preservation Order (TPO). Trees make a huge difference to the character of our towns, villages, and countryside. They provide shade, shelter, and homes for wildlife, as well as helping to make our communities more attractive.

If you know of a tree (or group of trees) that you think requires protection, you can suggest that they place a Tree Preservation Order on it/ or them. A TPO is a legal safeguard that prevents important trees from being cut down, pruned, or damaged without the Council’s consent. Protecting these trees ensures they continue to benefit both residents and the local environment. If you believe a tree in Wealden should be protected, there is an online form to complete and they will require some details such as: where the tree is located, why you think it should be protected, who owns the tree (if known) For more information visit:https://www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/trees-and-hedges/protected-trees/suggest-a-tree-preservation-order

Buying a property in Wealden has got easier.

Wealden District Council has successfully transferred its Local Land Charges (LLC) service to HM Land Registry’s national digital register, as part of its digital transformation to modernise property services and support residents. This means that anyone, not just solicitors, can search local land charge information online instantly, helping to speed up property transactions and provide clearer information earlier in the buying process. Local land charges are important legal records that highlight any restrictions or obligations on a property, such as planning conditions, listed building status, or conservation area rules.

These can affect what you’re allowed to do with your home or land. Users of the national register can download a personal search free of charge or buy an official search for £15. This will allow unlimited repeat searches for six months. All information is delivered in an easy-to-read format, with geospatial maps. If residents are buying a home, considering a plot of land, or just want to understand any restrictions on their property, this digital service offers that information. For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/hm-land-registry-local-land-charges-programme/local-land-charges-programme

New dates for electric blanket testing. The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has added new dates and locations to their Electric Blanket Testing sessions in November. Those local to the parish are: Tuesday, November 11, 14:00 – 16:00 hours: Heathfield Fire Station,110 High Street, TN21 0UP, Wednesday, November 12, 14:00 – 16:00 hours: Lion House, Park Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2SQ

Parish Council meetings The website meeting schedule at: https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk provides information on Council and Committee meetings as well as agendas, minutes of meetings and other meeting documentation

CHRISTMAS IN WADHURST

A date for your diary: Wadhurst Christmas market, Friday, December, 5 4pm-8 pm. High street shops will be open till late. Choirs, Wadhurst Brass Band, Children's Christmas Trail. Market Stalls and food and drink at the Commemoration Hall.

FIVE ASHES CE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Kirsty Poland posted on social media: I know I’m very biased when it comes to recommending this primary school, but I really don’t think people realise quite how unique and special it is. After having quite a few ‘first day’ moments, I know how hard it is to let go of our babies and put them in someone else’s care when they’ve been used to being so close to us for so long. I can’t praise the teachers and support staff enough.

Everyone is so dedicated to making sure each child is seen and heard and believed in. If you’re looking for a primary school for your little one this year, then go along and see for yourself. There are spaces in most year groups, out-of-area are welcome, and now wraparound care is available.

CUCKOO FOR CANCER QUIZ NIGHT

Your favourite night out is back! Our Cuckoo for Cancer Quiz Night is back on Thursday, November 27 and we’d love to see all our regular quizzers there. Doors open at 6.30pm with the aim of starting the quiz at 7pm. Same set up as always, teams of 4-8 people, £16 to include a fish and chip supper, byo booze, raffle and most importantly, plenty of laughs! This is always a great event that raises a huge amount of money for a charity that I know is close to all our hearts.

I love doing this event and seeing you all there whilst I drink far too much, stumble on my words and attempt to get through some terrible questions I’ve prepared! So please let me know asap if you’d like a team as this is always a sold-out event, and I’d hate to see anyone disappointed! See less

MAYFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY THANK YOU

Huge thanks to Newick Bonfire Society for a brilliant night!! Fantastic tableau and amazing firework display! We had a great time - thank you for inviting us. Christmas Dinner. December 15 at 18.00. Join your Bonfire Society for a festive meal at The Middle House, Mayfield. £34.50 per head for a delicious 3-course meal. Prebooking and a deposit required. To book your place, please email: [email protected]

Cheese and Wine Tasting Friday 14 November 19.00

Join us for an evening of cheese & wine tasting at St Dunstan’s Church. Ian, from Wellbrook Wines, will be taking us through five different wines and William Cohen, a Master of Cheese, will be imparting facts about the local cheeses he’s paired with the wines. Tickets £25 per person and the event is limited to 45 people

CROWBROUGH FARMERS MARKET SAVE THE DATE.

Our next market takes place on Saturday, November 22, and we look forward to seeing you there!

WADHURST WARRIORS

Good people of Wadhurst! Join us on November 8 for our spectacular annual Bonfire and Fireworks display - it's going to be absolutely brilliant! Tuck into our legendary Warriors Whopper made with local beef and sausages at the BBQ. Enjoy award-winning beers (including alcohol free options) from Lakedown Brewing at our fully licensed bar.

Sip on something special at our Cocktail and Prosecco bar. Warm up with delicious mulled wine. Browse our fantastic food and drink concessions. Glow-goodies for kids of all ages to light up the night! Tickets: Adults: £12 Children (5-15 years): £5 Under 5s: Free! https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wadhurstwarriors/1860379/r/boost`