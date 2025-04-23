Mayfield Community Hall and Medical Centre gets go ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wealden councillors have voted in favour of a new community hall and medical centre to be built in Mayfield, marking a significant step forward for local residents

The planning permission was approved at the Planning Committee North meeting at Wealden District Council earlier this month.

As part of the re-development, the existing community hall in Mayfield will be demolished to make way for the construction of the new facilities. The project will include a modern community hall and a health centre, along with associated parking and thoughtfully designed hard and soft landscaping to enhance the surroundings.

The scheme has evolved since the previously approved submission in 2022 to bring project costs back within budget.

A CGI drawing of Mayfield Community Hall and Medical Centre

The proposed new building, which will serve as both a community centre and healthcare facility, has been thoughtfully designed with careful consideration of the site’s unique characteristics, the sensitive High Weald landscape and historic surroundings. The project prioritises the broader public benefits, providing an enhanced community space within a modern sustainable building situated in a highly sustainable location.

The development aims to provide improved amenities for residents, ensuring access to essential healthcare services and a refreshed community space for gatherings and events in the community hall. The approval signals a positive step forward in strengthening local infrastructure and community well-being.

The project to build a new community hall and health centre is being undertaken in partnership between Wealden District Council and Mayfield & Five Ashes Parish Council.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management said, “The new medical centre will be vital for the community of Mayfield and Five Ashes along with adjoining parishes. Having access to high-quality healthcare close to home means residents can receive the care they need, when they need it, in a facility designed for comfort and efficiency. This new centre will offer essential services in a state-of-the-art environment, ensuring that everyone in the area has a reliable place to turn to for their health and well-being.”

Ian Parker, chairman of Mayfield & Five Ashes Parish Council, said, ‘We were delighted that Wealden District Council’s planning committee approved the application for our new hall and health centre in Mayfield. Another important and vital step has been taken towards the delivery of this much needed community building.

“I am so grateful to all who have worked tirelessly to get the project to this point and look forward to making further progress over the next few months and to reaching more crucial milestones.

“We are proud to be closer to the provision of this important building for our community in partnership with Wealden District Council and to the legacy it will provide for future generations of Mayfield and Five Ashes”.

The project aims to be started this summer.