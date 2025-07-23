Mayfield Horticultural Show has 'best ever year'

Saturday saw competitors, families, members and enthusiastic visitors crowd the village's Scout Hut for a display of the finest flowers, fruit and vegetables, lovingly raised in gardens and allotments.

There was also a busy domestic section, lots of jams and preserves and imaginative mini gardens which won top prizes for junior creatives, for many their first taste of competition.

Society President, Tessa Crowe said: "This really is our best ever year. What's particularly good about it is that loads of winners were first-time competitors. We stress members don't have to be amazing gardeners - we welcome anyone who has an interest in their outside space, be it only a pot on a terrace or a window box. We're here for everyone and the children, particularly, have really come up trumps today."

Winners were amazed at the scale and quantity of cups to be won. Mandy Savage in particular was thrilled her crab apple jelly received plaudits from judges - but overwhelmed at the sheer size of her silver cup!

Six-year-old Brodie Wood beat all comers with his arrangements of flowers and stems while onlookers were amazed at the versatility of young competitors in the miniature gardens class.

Teas and coffees were professionally dispatched by members of Mayfield Primary School's PTA. So many visitors succumbed to the joys of a sophisticated polenta cake and assorted chocolate and jam sponges, supplies ran short by mid-afternoon. All proceeds went to support school projects and activities.

The sun shone and dogs, fed up with all those vegetables, were offered a brisk walk through Court Meadow once the prizes had been awarded.

The Mayfield Horticultural Society describes itself as a 'friendly group of gardening enthusiasts who love to come together to share tips, swap ideas and celebrate all things green and growing.' And they urge everyone to get involved.

They hold a variety of events throughout the year, from talks by expert speakers to hands-on demos and plant swaps. Meetings are a mix of learning and fun with plenty of opportunities to share advice and get inspiration. Membership comes with perks including a 10 per cent discount at two local gardening outlets.

They say: "Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, you'll find a warm welcome here. We love to share knowledge, encourage curiosity and, importantly, enjoy gardening in good company."

1 . Mandy Savage whose crab apple jelly won her the biggest cup at the show! Mandy Savage whose crab apple jelly won her the biggest cup at the show! Photo: SK

2 . Brodie Wood (6) whose display won the George Day Bowl Brodie Wood (6) whose display won the George Day Bowl Photo: SK

3 . Kenneth Auddley from Mayfield whose display of four different vegetables won the Challenge Cup Kenneth Auddley from Mayfield whose display of four different vegetables won the Challenge Cup Photo: SK