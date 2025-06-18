Mayfield warehouse plan looks set to be approved

Windmill Feeds, currently based at Cross in Hand, has applied to move its business to a site on the A267 south of Mayfield.

It would involve the demolition of an existing building known as House of Plants near Wellbrook Hill and its replacement with a warehouse for the storage and sales of horse and animal feeds.

Noting that the company's head office is in Uckfield and they also operate retail arms near Heathfield, Bl;ackboys, Crowborough and East Peckham, applicants say it makes sense to supply customers from one centralised and more appropriate location. Road miles would also be reduced. They point out the site contained 'aged and unsightly' buildings and hope their schede would enhance its visual appearance.

When the proposal was first put forward there was opposition from a large number of local residents plus Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council. They said the scheme would cause harm to its location within the High Weald National Landscape caused by removal of trees and hedgerows.

Fears were also expressed that delivery vehicles approaching the site would have to swing into the opposing carriageway, risking a potential traffic hazard on the narrow A267.

District councilor Martin Everitt (Green Party) opted to refer the decision to Wealden District Council's planning committee rather than allow it to pass as a delegated decision.

But applicants have now revised their proposal and recommended changes to the original plan so these issues can be resolved satisfactorily.

Officers say: 'The scheme includes mitigation measures to manage highway safety, drainage, ecology and tree protection. It is considered that the proposal complies with national and local planning policy objectives supporting sustainable rural business growth.