Mayfield’s parish priest grew up tending a quite different flock

Father Raymond Tumba OSA, who has responsibility for both St Thomas in Mayfield and the Sacred Heart Catholic churches in Wadhurst, was appointed earlier this year after a widely travelled early life.

He was born in Nigeria where his mother was the third wife of his polygamous father. And the young Raymond's first job was as a shepherd in charge of his father's sheep. From an almost biblical beginning, his career took him via East Africa and Egypt to the rural beauty of Wealden villages.

Raymond grew up to discover Catholicism, which was just starting to emerge in his area. There was a church near the field where he worked a a shepherd.

He asked De La Salle Brother Kevin what was going on and decided to join a group of boys taking an exam for the Minor Seminary which cost him 50p. While he was there he met Father Patrick Fitzgerald who was recruiting into the Order of Augustinians and found himself at the St Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Benue State, Nigeria.

Raymond gained a Philosophy Degree from the Seminary and then studied for four more years to earn his Theology Degree in St Augustine's Major Seminary in Plateau State.

He worked in Nigeria first as an Assistant Priest but was moved to a city parish and became a Parish Priest. He was given extra responsibilities, including as a school director and a member of the Augustinian International Youth Commission

In 2011 he was told to come to Britain to work with the St Augustine Friars in Hammersmith and was then offered sponsorship to attend the University of Birmingham to read for an LLB Law Degree. He finally graduated in 2015.

Raymond next travelled to Egypt to take up Islamic Studies and Classical Arabic. Two years later he was called to the Bar and began to practise as a barrister which he said he thoroughly enjoyed. After three months he was told by his superiors to return to the UK. In 2019 he found himself overseeing 1,400 parishioners across six churches in Crawley.

In April this year he came to Mayfield and Wadhurst where he has spiritual and pastoral responsibility for all 65 parishioners in Wadhurst and 200 in Mayfield, including pupils at Mayfield School.

Father Raymond is thankful for all the support he receives from an army of volunteers. His churches are part of a wider Deanery and he meets three other priests from Lewes, Crowborough, Burgess Hill and Heathfield on a regular basis to discuss the Pastoral Plan.

He is enormously popular in Mayfield and Wadhurst where churchgoers hope he will stay as long as possible with the commitment, enthusiasm and positive approach he demonstrates.