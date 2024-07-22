Mayor attends Hailsham Allotment Society's summer show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hailsham Allotment Society invited residents to its annual summer show at the Battle Road allotment site on Saturday (July 20), which was officially opened by the Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook.

The show was attended by allotment society members and plot holders, and residents were asked to bring along their flowers and vegetables for exhibiting and judging. Prizes were given for each category winner.

Members of the Allotment Society were on hand to answer questions and to show off their plots to visitors, helping to raise the profile of allotments and why it is beneficial to have one.

"I’m honoured and delighted to have been asked to open the event," said Councillor Holbrook. "The allotment society’s summer show was a great opportunity for people to exhibit their vegetables and flowers, see the allotment plots on site, learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own, and relax with refreshments!"

Mayor Cllr Holbrook at the Hailsham Allotment Society Summer Show.

At present, the council manages 97 plots on three sites: Battle Road (57 plots) Station Road (13 plots) and Harold Avenue (27 plots). Standard plots are 3 or 5 rods in size.

Rental costs are £23.10 per annum for 3-rod size and £39.60 per annum for 5-rod size. A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot holders.

Councillor Holbrook added: "The Town Council is committed to providing allotment plots to all residents who wish to rent one. We recognise the vital role allotment gardening plays in the local community, for people to grow their own selection of fruit and vegetables whilst serving as a highly rewarding pastime in the process."

The Town Mayor recently donated £100 to the Hailsham Allotment Society, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

Mayor Cllr Holbrook at the Hailsham Allotment Society Summer Show.

"I’m pleased to offer donation from my allowance in the past to the allotment society, which does a sterling job of promoting and protecting our allotment sites, as well as acting as a voice for allotment holders and liaising with the Town Council if and when problems arise."

"The money donated will help the Society in their endeavours and some of the money went towards the Summer Show held this weekend, which was itself a great opportunity for people to exhibit their fruit, vegetables and flowers, take a walk around the allotment plots, talk to plot holders and learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own!"