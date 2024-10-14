Mayor encourages learning CPR this Restart a Heart Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tragically only 1 in 10 people survive. But our local air ambulance, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), wants to change that.
KSS are launching their biggest ever campaign, ‘In Your Hands’, to train everyone across Kent, Surrey and Sussex in CPR and how use a defibrillator for Restart a Heart Day on Wednesday 16 October.
The training will be provided by the expert paramedics and doctors from KSS and will cover how to do CPR and use a defibrillator via online live stream and pre-recorded training sessions, as well as in-person events.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m encouraging everyone in our community to learn these simple lifesaving skills with KSS, because by starting bystander CPR and using a defibrillator ahead of the emergency services arriving you can more than double your loved one’s chance of survival.
"Let’s help KSS create an army of lifesavers across the South East. The chance to learn how to save a loved one’s life is in your hands.”
For more information about learning how to do CPR and use a defibrillator with KSS this October for Restart a Heart, visit: aakss.org.uk/restart
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.