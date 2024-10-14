Mayor finds new home for Hailsham's rope exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Hailsham has secured a new home for the town's rope-making historical exhibition, a project which will unite the voluntary sector and two local businesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knockhatch Adventure Park has agreed to house the exhibition on its site situated off the Hailsham Bypass, an interesting display which comprises several mechanical plaiting machines, including an early 18th century hand-operated one, as well as original documents, photographs and other objects relevant to the rope-making business that has been a feature of the town historically.

Representatives from Knockhatch, Marlow Ropes and Hailsham Historical Society met with Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook recently to discuss future arrangements concerning signage and the location of machinery and artefacts, and further planning will be carried out in the coming months ahead of the exhibition's opening in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally, John Hawkins - the former Managing Director of Hawkins & Tipson, which took over the Hailsham rope manufacturers of Burfield's and Green Bros - set up a rope museum in the former stables at Michelham Priory (operated by Sussex Past) after he retired from the company several years ago.

Town Mayor, Hailsham Historical Society, Marlow Ropes and Knockhatch

Following John Hawkins' passing in 2017, the artefacts in the museum transferred to his sons Nigel and David and subsequently, the decision was made by Sussex Past to use the space for other purposes. Hailsham Historical Society then agreed to have the exhibition relocated to the Hailsham Heritage Centre in Blackman's Yard.

Due to an ever-increasing range of items at the Heritage Centre, the Historical Society pressed for an alternative location for the items and, resulting from a campaign by the Mayor of Hailsham to save the exhibition, Knockhatch readily agreed to house the machinery and artefacts at their site.

Marlow Ropes have also agreed to contribute to the project.

"It has taken some time and numerous discussions, but now everything's coming together for the town's rope-making exhibition," said Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook. "This is just the beginning of a very exciting journey to relocate these important historical treasures, and I look forward to working with Knockhatch, Marlow Ropes and Hailsham Historical Society to see this project through ready for opening next year!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlow Ropes' Diane Kolanda and Mayor Paul Holbrook

Chris Beveridge from Knockhatch Adventure Park commented: "We're excited to be able to contribute to the preservation of Hailsham's rich rope-making history. This project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the town's heritage and provide a unique experience for visitors to our park. We're already using donated fast rope from Marlow's in our lemur enclosure, so we have a personal connection to the company and their products."

"We look forward to working with the Mayor, Marlow Ropes and the Hailsham Historical Society to create a truly memorable exhibition."

Richard Goldsmith, Chair of the Hailsham Historical Society commented: "The recent meeting at Knockhatch was a very productive one, having discussed some of the preliminaries about how we are going to manage and look after the museum when it re-opens. We do have a lot of work to carry out over the winter, to sort through the photographs, check the machines and exhibits, and to work out how best to display them in the building."

"We are very much looking forward to working with Knockhatch Adventure Park on this project and we are also grateful for the valuable assistance and input from Marlow Ropes. We must thank the Hawkins family for giving us the opportunity to continue looking after and developing the displays, which are so important to the heritage of our town. Thanks are also due to Michelham Priory and Sussex Past for their assistance with the transfer of the Museum."