Mayor has festive fun honouring carers at the Caremark Christmas Event

Mayor with the 'superwomen' award winners!

The Mayor of Haywards Heath was full of festive community spirit as she joined the owner and management team in honouring long serving carers at their Christmas event in Ashenground Community Centre. The Mayor gave a short speech and helped the team recognise the dedication of their carers who have been with Caremark for over 15 years, then joined in the fun with the team, clients and families.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said:

“Thank you to Angelina and her wonderful team of dedicated carers for inviting me to their Christmas celebration. This was such a heartwarming affair as it was also the Award Ceremony for the 11 Caremark Carers with over 15 years of service! The Ashenground Centre was beautifully decorated for occasion. The elderly clients mingled with the carers and their families, and also some of the head office managers who had made the trip to Haywards Heath especially to join the celebration and join me in handing out awards to the deserving winning carers.

We then all enjoyed the amazing spread that they had put out and the fantastic entertainment, where we listened to some lovely Christmas Carols played for us on the Violin and a magic show by local celebrity Marco!

Mayor with the long time awards winning carers at the Caremark event.

What a joyful afternoon where fun, community appreciation of the amazing work that Caremark does, and the sharing of festive food, encapsulated the Christmas Spirit.”

Angelina Manoharan, Director of Caremark Mid Sussex & Crawley, adds:

“The Mayor’s kind acceptance of our invitation during this busy festive season meant so much to us. The time she spent interacting with our team made the event even more special, and her warm and gracious presence left a lasting impression on everyone. We deeply appreciate her service to the community and feel privileged to have had the opportunity to host the Mayor at our Christmas Event.

As the only Outstanding CQC-rated home care provider in Haywards Heath, we take great pride in the exceptional care we provide to the local community and we were delighted the Mayor could join us to celebrate and recognise the dedication of our carers who have been with us for over 15 years. Their commitment to delivering high-quality care has been invaluable, and it was wonderful to honour their hard work with a Long Service Award ceremony.

We look forward to collaborating with the Mayor of Haywards Heath again in the future and to hosting more meaningful events that celebrate the incredible people in our community.”

For more information on Caremark, visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/mid-sussex-and-crawley/