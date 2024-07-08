Mayor joins celebrations as first residents move into Worthing's newest retirement community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals last week headed out into the warm summer sunshine to join the Mayor of Worthing, Councillor Ibsha Choudhury, and welcome the first cohort of homeowners moving into the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Walnut Tree Place.

Marking the first of many milestones for the development, guests shared a celebratory ‘Picnic on the Patio’ in the beautifully landscaped gardens at Walnut Tree Place on Goring Street, where they were also treated to a glass of fizz to enjoy alongside the live entertainment.

This was one of the first in a series of events at Walnut Tree Place that have been designed to encourage homeowners to socialise together and make new friends, and it marks the beginning of what will soon be a thriving community.

While at the event, many visitors took the opportunity to view the few remaining retirement apartments on offer, along with the state-of-the-art facilities which provide a comfortable and practical living experience.

McCarthy Stone and staff celebrate as Town Mayor cuts the official ribbon.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled with how many locals turned out to join us at our Picnic on the Patio! Not only did guests say how much they enjoyed themselves, but the weather was fantastic – I don’t think we could have asked for better.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the Mayor, Councillor Ibsha Choudhury, and all who came on the day everyone enjoyed chatting to. The day really brought to light the friendly community that is beginning to blossom here at Walnut Tree Place, which only makes us more excited for our next event.”

Councillor Ibsha Choudhury added: “It was a pleasure to be invited to the wonderful Picnic on the Patio event at Walnut Tree Place, where I was able to meet the new homeowners and chat with them and their guests. There were plenty of smiles all round and I think the empty plates speak for themselves.”

Created with easy living in mind, Walnut Tree Place offers 35 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments for the over 60s. Homeowners enjoy access to a range of communal facilities, including a spacious lounge, well-maintained gardens, and a hotel-style guest suite where friends and family can stay overnight. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while each property is fitted with the latest security features.

A range of purchasing options are available at Walnut Tree Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price.