Mayor lifts trophy at the Broadfield Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley’s Mayor, Councillor Sharmilla Sivarajah visited The Broadfield Stadium to meet with staff and participants attending community-based sessions, delivered by Crawley Town Community Foundation.

During her visit, the Mayor met with the Head of the Foundation, Darren Ford and the Clubs Vice Chairman, Ben Levin. With Ford, providing an insight into the programmes the Foundation delivers throughout the community and highlighted the wide range of programme themes delivered by Foundation staff, including Health & Wellbeing, Social Isolation, 16-19 Education, Tackling Loneliness and Isolation to name a few.

The insight also included covering how the Foundation aim to expand its provision and how it is also working to further develop its links within the wider community, with a focus placed on the diverse communities within the Town, as well as highlighting the range of participants the Foundation supports on a weekly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit the Mayor spent time meeting and talking to participants from Foundation's Extra Time Hubs, a group originally aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation. Which engages the 50+ community in accessing a social session, with opportunities to participate in activities ranging from quizzes, seated exercise and Walking Football, as examples.

Mayor Meeting Participants

Each week, there is a range of activities on offer and during her visit the Mayor learnt from participants, their individual stories and journeys to how they came to access the weekly session.

The participants appreciated the opportunity to speak to the Mayor, who also shared her experiences of being a local councillor, as well the work of being the Town’s Mayor.

Towards the end of the visit, Darren presented the League 2 play-off final trophy discussed the importance of the Foundation spending last season on the front of shirt and the play-offs, particularly emphasizing the memorable trip to Wembley Stadium in front of 33,341 Crawley and Crewe fans, which provided the opportunity to promote the Foundation across a wider reach. Not just to highlight the Clubs own Foundation, but to hopefully place all Club Community Organisations (CCOs) in the spotlight for all the amazing work conducted within local communities across the country through the CCO network.