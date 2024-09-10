Mayor of Bognor Regis' weekly briefing

Dates for your diaries

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. I wanted to start this week’s column with something that affects us all - mental health. ]

We all know the importance mental health plays in our overall wellbeing. As a mental health advocate, I understand the difficulties many face in taking the first steps in reaching out and having an open and honest discussion with someone about your own struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday, September 14 at 10am, ‘Men Walk Talk’ relaunches their fortnightly walks in Bognor Regis.

Town Crier accepting her latest awards.

Completely free to attend, these walks offer a safe space for conversation between men, building trust and connections whilst doing something that is good for your mind and body.

The meeting point for this walk along the seafront is the Beach Hut Café (opposite the Royal Norfolk Hotel). You can book your place on this walk, led by George, by accessing the ‘Men Walk Talk’ website: www.menwalktalk.co.uk, where you can also read more about the important work of this organisation.

Last weekend, our Bognor Regis Town Crier took part in the Loyal Company of Town Criers British Championship in Sleaford. Accompanied by her husband and ‘Consort’ for the day, Jonathan, they won ‘best dressed couple’ and have brought back some silverware to Bognor Regis!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always a busy lady, Jane is representing ‘sunniest’ Bognor Regis this coming weekend at the Montgomery Town Crier Competition and I’m sure you all join me in wishing her the very best of luck!

Mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor Miss Claire Needs.

It’s been a pleasure attending events alongside Jane, in my role as Mayor of our Town, with the next date in the diary being the Southdowns Music Festival on Saturday, September 21, where we have the honour of opening this year’s musical extravaganza!

Running across the whole weekend from the Friday 20th until Sunday 22nd September, and centred around Bognor Regis Town Centre and Seafront, the 2024 festival, in its second decade, will build on the big success of previous years, with superb musical and other entertainment to suit every taste.

The Town Council are delighted to be supporting the festival again, with funding. A full programme of all the entertainment on offer cross the weekend can be found via their website: www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another date for your diary and another event supported by Bognor Regis Town Council is the Bognor Regis Puppet Party. This free event takes place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September, finishing off a busy month here in Bognor Regis.

Mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor Miss Claire Needs

Following the success of the Punch and Judy Festival last year, the Bognor Regis Heritage and Arts Partnership Board are bringing this brand-new event to the Royal Norfolk Hotel, featuring a whole host of puppet shows presented by the Punch and Judy Club, and street entertainers who will be taking over Bognor Regis seafront.

The Picturedrome Cinema will be screening the film ‘Labyrinth’, as part of the celebrations, with special guests on Saturday night. Tickets are £12, and attendees will have the chance to meet some of the puppeteers who worked on the original film. For more information, please visit: www.punchandjudyclub.com or to book tickets for the ‘Labrynth’ film showing, please visit the Picturedrome’s website: bognor-regis.picturedromecinemas.co.uk.

As part of the latest rollout of proposed EV chargepoints by West Sussex County Council to help fulfil their plans to create a sustainable and resilient future, residents of Bognor Regis are being asked for their opinion on proposals for new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints on Upper Bognor Road, by taking part in a consultation running from September 4 until October 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations have been chosen based on either public requests or because they are recognised as an area with limited off-road parking and insufficient publicly available chargepoints.

If you would like to take part in the survey, please visit: www.yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints. If you cannot access the survey online, you can call 0330 222 7770 or email [email protected].