Mayor of Crawley officially names Crawley Innovation Centre

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, has officially named the Crawley Innovation Centre in a ceremony on 19 March. Councillor Sivarajah was accompanied by Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development.

The Crawley Innovation Centre, located in the heart of the Manor Royal Business District, is aimed at helping create more than 200 new jobs and benefit directly up to 40 businesses. It will bring a further much-needed economic, innovation and technological boost to the town, drawing on Crawley’s long-standing reputation in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

The Innovation Centre building, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, benefits from greener and cleaner energy and heating systems alongside high sustainability and energy efficiency standards. This includes solar panels on the roof, air sourced heat pumps for heating and cooling, and electric vehicle charging points in the car park.

The centre will be a major asset to support Crawley’s existing advanced engineering businesses and to enable growth in new and emerging business sectors such as clean energy and quantum technologies. It will provide vital “grow-on” space which will enable hi-tech small businesses to “scale up”, prototype and demonstrate new technologies in clean energy, quantum tech and transportation tech. In the longer term, the aim is to help attract significant new manufacturing business investment into Crawley, including at new industrial space in Manor Royal.

The centre will actively engage with Crawley College and the Universities of Brighton, Chichester and Sussex on opportunities for small businesses to access tech apprenticeships and skills on, research, tech innovation and development. The centre will accommodate hi-tech academic “spin out” micro-enterprises from the universities, providing larger innovation spaces for budding academic entrepreneurs to develop their tech products.

Councillor Sivarajah said, “I was delighted to officially name the Crawley Innovation Centre building and to see it brought alive with the plaque on the wall. The centre is set to be the home of flexible business space for hi-tech companies, and I can’t wait to see the ideas that they will generate. This building will help generate the Crawley companies of the future.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, said, “We’re delighted that the Crawley Innovation Centre building conversion has welcomed its first tenants, and it has had its official title put on the wall.

“The centre will help support new, innovative companies get started and make their mark. It will help grow employment and contribute to strengthening the borough’s economy even further for future years.

“It has been a lot of hard work to get here, and I would like to thank all the teams involved for their efforts.”