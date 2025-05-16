Mayor of Crawley welcomes Jordanian parliamentarians

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, was delighted to welcome a distinguished delegation of Jordanian parliamentarians to Crawley.

The parliamentarians were guests of the UK Parliament and wanted to visit Crawley as Councillor Abu-Mosa is the only councillor in England of Jordanian descent.

The MP’s representing the Jordanian Parliament were:

Mohammad AlMaharmeh MP

Omer Al-Khawaled MP

Hussein Al-Tarawneh MP

Along with the Mayor of Crawley were Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Councillor Abu-Mosa who gave a welcoming speech.

The MPs had a tour of The Create Building and a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of local councillors.

The Mayor of Crawley said: "We are honoured to host our Jordanian friends and share our experiences in local government. The MPs took the time to ask some very insightful questions around budget setting and enforcing the code of conduct and we hope they take some learning back to Jordan.”

The Jordanian delegation presented the mayor with a souvenir of the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, which will be displayed in the Mayor’s Parlour.