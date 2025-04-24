Mayor of Eastbourne attends launch of Trinity Homecare’s new chapter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday 16th March, The Worshipful the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, attended the official launch open day of Trinity Homecare in Eastbourne. The event marked the formal rebranding of Everycare East Sussex as part of Trinity Homecare, a leading provider of quality live-in and visiting care across the South of England.

The Mayor was warmly welcomed by the local team, led by Registered Manager Marie Allen and joined by carers, clients and members of the local community to celebrate this exciting new chapter. The open day was an opportunity to showcase Trinity Homecare’s continued commitment to delivering compassionate, personalised care to people in their own homes throughout Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

Mayor Vaughan commented: “It was a real pleasure to visit Trinity Homecare for their launch open day in Eastbourne. As a local business, (formerly Everycare), it’s heartening to see Trinity Homecare continuing to serve our community with such compassion and professionalism.

“Care is something that touches all our lives eventually and it was inspiring to meet the dedicated team led by Marie Allen. Their passion for their work and their clients was evident throughout. I was also delighted to meet some of the lovely elderly clients and to have the honour of cutting the cake to celebrate this exciting new chapter for Trinity Homecare and homecare services in Eastbourne.”

Mayor of Eastbourne joins clients and colleagues for the Launch of Trinity Homecare in Eastbourne.

Guests enjoyed refreshments, meaningful conversations with the care team and the ceremonial cake cutting with the Mayor - a symbolic moment marking the beginning of a renewed investment in local care services and community support.

Speaking after the event, Registered Manager Marie Allen said: “It was a fantastic day and we were so pleased to welcome the Mayor of Eastbourne to shine a light on the work we do. The team and our guests really enjoyed themselves and it was a lovely way to celebrate everything we’ve achieved so far. It also gave us the chance to highlight the importance of truly client-centred homecare - enabling individuals and couples to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes, supported by dedicated and compassionate care.”

Everycare, established in Old Town Eastbourne in 1993, has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of private homecare services across Eastbourne, Hailsham and Hellingly. Now, as part of Trinity Homecare - which has over 25 years’ experience in delivering exceptional care across the South of England - the local team is proud to continue their legacy under a new name, while maintaining the same trusted presence in the community.

With a shared vision to empower people and raise standards across the sector, Trinity Homecare Eastbourne is committed to delivering truly person-centred services that enable people to live safely and comfortably in their own homes.

To find out more about Trinity Homecare’s services, call Trinity Homecare on 01323 430762 or visit https://www.trinityhomecare.co.uk.