Mayor of Eastbourne visits charities to mark Learning Disabilities Week

The Mayor of Eastbourne has praised two charities after visiting their new premises during Learning Disabilities Week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Margaret Bannister went to the new offices of SASBAH at 39-41 Church Street, Old Town.

SASBAH is the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, which supports and develops the health, wellbeing and life opportunities of people with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and other related conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was previously based at Gun Hill, Chiddingly, but has now teamed up with The JPK Project to create the SASBAH/JPK Hub in Eastbourne.

The Mayor at SASBAH

SASBAH operates the centre - previously the cafe - as a social enterprise while The JPK Project proudly owns Gow Lodge, seven flats for people with learning disabilities.

Mayor Margaret Bannister said: "I had a lovely visit to SASBAH and it was so nice meeting all the people working there.

"Everyone, both clients and staff, was so welcoming and willing to talk about their activities and work. I came away knowing so much more about the centre and its aims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"SASBAH's new premises are so versatile and fit for purpose that I am sure they will be a great success.

The Mayor enjoys tea and cake

"Visiting the Gow flats, funded by The JPK Project, behind the SASBAH centre, shows what can be achieved when flats are purpose-built with the needs of the clients in mind.

"The flats are so spacious and comfortable that I am sure the clients feel really at home there. It was great to see the finished project."

Rom Sanglaji, SASBAH'S Chief Executive Officer, said it was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Mayor to the charity's new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We were keen to invite Margaret during Learning Disabilities Week because it is a significant opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of people with learning disabilities.

The Mayor with members of SASBAH

"The theme for this year has been focused on ensuring that individuals with learning disabilities are seen, heard and valued. At SASBAH, we strive to achieve this on a daily basis.

"I must say that our Mayor was so uplifting. She was genuinely interested in the work we do, and the members of the SASBAH family who met her said afterwards how charming and kind she was."

For more information on SASBAH, click here SASBAH | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus | Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus

SASBAH is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025.