Mayor of Hailsham champions active living and community sports

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, is encouraging residents to make the most of the many sports, fitness and recreational activities available across the town - highlighting their value in supporting health, well-being and community connection.

"Whether it's joining a local sports club, taking part in group exercise classes or simply staying active in our parks, I encourage everyone to find a way to stay active and connect with others," said Cllr Bryant. "Hailsham boasts a vibrant and welcoming sports community, with activities suitable for all ages and fitness levels. There's truly something for everyone."

Hailsham is home to numerous sports clubs and activity groups offering everything from football and running to yoga and outdoor fitness. Many clubs welcome complete beginners and provide a friendly environment for residents to learn new skills, get active with friends and family, or even share coaching and volunteering experience.

"You don't need to be a seasoned athlete to get involved," added Cllr Bryant. "The most important thing is taking the first step - whether that's joining a club, volunteering, or using our fantastic outdoor facilities."

Sports at the Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham

The Town Council continues to work closely with Hailsham Active and other partners to support local sports groups and expand available facilities, ensuring that opportunities to stay fit and healthy are accessible to all.

Information about local sports clubs, classes, and exercise groups - including how to join or volunteer - can be found on the Hailsham Active Facebook page (facebook.com/hailshamactive) or Town Council website (https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/sports-exercise-leisure-facilities-in-hailsham/).

Investing in Community Fitness

As part of its commitment to public health and community well-being, Hailsham Town Council has made significant improvements to its open spaces in recent years.

More recently, the Town Council completed a major upgrade to the outdoor gym at Western Road, replacing old equipment with modern, durable equipment. This project, funded by the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), is part of a broader effort to improve recreational facilities across the town and ensure they remain accessible for years to come.

The outdoor gym is free to use, open 24/7, and designed to encourage open-air fitness for residents of all ages. In addition, the Council maintains a second outdoor gym located near the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, which features a variety of equipment for strength and cardiovascular training, including rowing machines, steppers and arm press stations.

Both gym sites are maintained to the highest safety standards, with regular inspections and maintenance ensuring the equipment remains safe and enjoyable to use.

"Our upgraded outdoor gyms offer excellent value for residents looking to stay active," said Cllr Bryant. "We're proud of the investment we've made - not just in new equipment, but in making Hailsham a healthier and more connected place to live. These facilities strike a vital balance between fitness, fun and community safety."

The Town Council remains committed to improving recreational infrastructure town-wide and encourages all residents to take full advantage of the facilities and clubs available.