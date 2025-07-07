Mayor of Hailsham enjoys Choral Society Summer Concert

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, joined music lovers from across the town at the Hailsham Choral Society's annual Summer Concert, held at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall on Saturday [5th July].

The concert, conducted by the Society's Musical Director Jozik Kotz and accompanied by pianist Colin Hughes, featured a vibrant and uplifting programme of lighter music - including both familiar and lesser-known folk song arrangements from around the country. The audience was treated to a dynamic performance, showcasing the vocal range and musicality of the Society's talented choir.

Cllr Bryant was full of praise for the evening's entertainment and the dedication of everyone involved: "I thoroughly enjoyed the concert and am extremely grateful to Hailsham Choral Society, their conductor Jozik Kotz and all the choir for such a wonderful performance."

"The Society put on quite a show, performing British folk song from our shared past. The stories and histories told by Mr Kotz between songs also made for an interesting listen."

"We are fortunate in Hailsham to have such a thriving choral group that enriches our local arts scene. I encourage anyone with a love of singing to consider getting involved and join the Society."

The Hailsham Choral Society is a long-established and forward-looking choir of approximately 70 singers, based locally and performing a wide range of music from the classical and choral repertoire, alongside more popular works. Their concerts are held throughout the year, typically in Hailsham or Eastbourne, with performances in November, at Christmas, in spring and early summer.

Many of their concerts include professional soloists and orchestral accompaniment, while others feature more relaxed programmes of lighter music — such as this summer’s selection of folk songs and choral favourites.

The Society is currently welcoming new members of all voice parts and regularly hosts workshops, coffee mornings, and other social events. Rehearsals take place on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall, and new singers are always welcome.

For more information on joining the Society or attending upcoming concerts, please visit: www.hailshamchoral.org.