Mayor of Lewes cooks supper, and serves breakfast to enhance the bonfire spirit

Lewes Mayor, Cllr Imogen Makepeace, took generosity to the maximum this bonfire night, cooking a supper for staff, councillors and guests to enjoy while viewing the famous processions, before getting up early to serve a full English to the hard working street cleaners who tidied up overnight.

Lewes Town Council traditionally hosts guests from Lewes’ twinned towns who join to enjoy a cultural exchange, viewing the bonfire celebrations from the Council Chamber. This year, guests from the twinned towns were unfortunately unable to make it.

The Mayor, and the Town Council’s Communications and Engagement Committee decided to continue the tradition of this hospitality and researched how to make the cultural exchange more of a celebration of Lewes as a whole.

Lewes Bonfire is impressive not only for the fiery displays and headline-making tableaux, but also the strong community spirit of Lewes.

Vegetables from Lewes markets that were used to cook Councillor Makepeace's soups

The festivities are run by independent Bonfire Societies, demonstrating year after year how the local bonfire societies work with the statutory bodies to pull off a spectacular event.

The Mayor was eager to celebrate the community in as many ways as possible, saying: “I've enjoyed planning, shopping and preparing the soups for Bonfire Supper. All ingredients were bought from local suppliers and farmers, with no plastic wrapping to dispose of.”

The next morning, November 6, Councillor Makepeace woke up early to serve a Full English breakfast for the street cleaners who worked throughout the night to make the town spotless. The Mayor thanked the cleaning team for brightening up the town after its annual street party and observed that as usual they had done an excellent job.

As in previous years, the Mayor and some of the town councillors helped serve toast, tea and coffee. The Mayor thanked everybody who in Lewes whose community spirit once again made the event the highlight of the Lewes calendar.