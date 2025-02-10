Mayor of Peacehaven unveils new signage at Centenary Park

Last Friday, Peacehaven’s Mayor, Cllr. Deborah Donovan took a significant move towards enhancing community engagement by unveiling a new welcome sign at Centenary Park - affectionately known as The Big Park. The event was attended by town councillors, representatives from groups and businesses who use the park and council staff, marking a collective effort to improve facilities in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly installed sign, prominently located at the park's main entrance, is part of a broader initiative by the Town Council to create consistent and informative signage across its parks. This effort is designed to improve visitor experiences and provide essential information about the park and its amenities.

Crafted from recycled plastic, the sign aligns with Peacehaven Town Council’s commitment to its single-use plastic policy, reflecting its environmental priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the sign features a QR code linking to an informative landing page www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk/parks-and-recreation/centenary-park which offers details about the park’s facilities and the various groups that use it.

New Signage

The project was made possible through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and support from the South Downs National Park.

Cllr Deborah Donovan said “I was delighted to unveil the welcome sign at the entrance to Centenary Park on Friday. The sign not only shows the various activities and amenities available to visitors but also demonstrates our commitment to creating welcoming and accessible parks for everyone in Peacehaven. We encourage all residents and visitors to enjoy the beauty and benefits our parks have to offer.”

Centenary Park is a cherished space within the community, often used for recreational activities, events, and gatherings. The new sign is a testament to the Town Council’s dedication to improving public spaces and ensuring that they serve the needs of the community.

For additional information regarding Centenary Park and other local green spaces, please visit the Peacehaven Town Council website or contact the Council office.