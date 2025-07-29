Mayor of Polegate attends summer fayre at Bernhard Barron Care Home

The Mayor of Polegate at Bernhard Barron Care Home at their annual Summer Fayre

The Mayor of Polegate brought smiles and sunshine to residents, staff, and families during a special visit to the annual Summer Fayre at Bernhard Barron Care Home this weekend.

Held in the beautiful grounds of the care home, the event was a vibrant celebration of community spirit, featuring stalls, live entertainment, games, and homemade refreshments. The Mayor met with residents, chatted with their families, and joined in on the day’s festivities, expressing gratitude to the care home staff for their dedication and warmth.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together and support our older residents in such a joyful way,” said the Mayor., Cllr Dan Dunbar “Bernhard Barron Care Home has created a welcoming environment, and events like this highlight just how important connection and celebration are for everyone.”

Care Manager Trudi Knight said: “We were honoured to welcome the Mayor to our event. It meant a great deal to our residents, many of whom have strong ties to Polegate. The fayre was a true success, and we’re so grateful for the support of our community.”