Mayor of Polegate officially opens new summer house at Bernhard Barron Care Home

The residents and staff of Bernhard Barron Care Home were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, for the official opening of their brand-new summer house.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a joyful occasion, celebrating the completion of the newly built summer house designed to enhance the wellbeing and social life of residents. Surrounded by staff, residents, and family members, the Mayor praised the initiative, describing it as “a wonderful addition that will provide comfort, companionship, and cherished moments for years to come.”

The summer house, will serve as a peaceful retreat where residents can enjoy activities, afternoon teas, or simply relax in the garden during warmer months.

Care Manager Trudi Knight said: “This space will make a real difference to our residents' lives. It's more than just a building—it’s a symbol of community spirit and care.” The event concluded with refreshments, live music from the care homes choir, and a heartfelt thank-you to all who contributed to making the project a reality.