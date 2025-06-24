Mayor thanks Hailsham Community College for inspiring Sports Awards Evening

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Chris Bryant, has expressed his thanks to Hailsham Community College for the kind invitation to attend the College's Sports Awards Evening, which took place on Monday [23 June] at the Hailsham Pavilion.

The event marked the welcome return of the Sports Awards Evening after a seven-year hiatus and was attended by 88 students and their families, along with representatives from local businesses and community stakeholders. The occasion served as a celebration of the outstanding sporting accomplishments of students across a range of disciplines.

"It was an honour and a privilege to attend such a well-organised event," said Town Mayor Councillor Bryant. "The commitment, skill and enthusiasm demonstrated by the students are truly commendable and Hailsham Community College is to be congratulated for fostering such a positive and inclusive sporting environment. The students' achievements are a testament to their hard work and to the dedication of the College’s teaching and coaching staff."

The evening also benefitted from the generous support of six local sponsors - Play Sport, E & P Plumbing & Heating, Stevens & Carter, Link Football Coaching, The Royal Indian and Kaebo Graphics - all of whom presented awards and contributed to the success of the event.

Hailsham Community College Sports Awards Evening - photo by Harry Bulmer

The Town Mayor also extended special thanks to Sweethearts, a local business whose efforts in decorating the venue contributed significantly to the atmosphere and overall experience.

Councillor Bryant added: "The evening exemplified the spirit of community partnership that makes Hailsham such a special place. My thanks go to the College's leadership and events team for reviving these important awards, and to all the sponsors whose involvement helped ensure its success. Congratulations also to all award recipients and nominees."