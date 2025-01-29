Mayor urges you to reap the gift of giving back at the Haywards Heath Community Volunteer Fair!

The Fair was held at Haywards Heath College in Harland Road last Saturday and welcomed over 20 charities who support the local area.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield said:

“I had the pleasure, for the second time, to spend the morning at the Community People Volunteer Fair. Each charity had a stall with an opportunity for members of the community to chat and find out what these charities do and what type of help they need. I was informed by them that the event gets better every year and that they had plenty of constructive conversations with prospective volunteers and a good number of people signed up on the spot to become volunteers or even trustees!

I very much enjoyed going around every single stall, listening to the joys and challenges that all these charities experience. They need funds of course, but they also very much need time and expertise that volunteers offer. There is something for everyone, from the maintenance of old steam trains for the Bluebell Railway, to guiding people with form filling at the Citizens Advice Bureau, to giving a hand at a Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group activity afternoon, to driving people to doctor’s appointments and grocery shopping with Good Neighbours Care and so very much more.

What I took away from the Community People Volunteer Fair is that there is something for everyone. All you need is a generous heart and a little bit of time and you can make a huge difference and transform your own life in the process in the most wonderful way.

Young and old, I encourage you to get volunteering!”

Community People We were founded in 2014 to work across Mid Sussex to bring together and help local voluntary organisations and community groups. We have evolved as a charity through various iterations, locations and name changes. Today, we are Community People.

It is a charity on a mission to support the VCSE sector to grow and thrive for the benefit of the whole community. Quite simply, we are a charity that connects people and communities. Businesses too.

For more information on Community People, visit https://communitypeople.org.uk/

For more information on volunteering locally, visit https://communitypeople.org.uk/what-we-do/volunteering

1 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-9b81ecba10b3-community-volunteer-fair-2025-mayor-with-msopcc Haywards Heath Mayor with volunteers from MSOPC at the Community Volunteer Fair Photo: Submitted

2 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-0195051b5fb6-community-volunteer-fair-2025-mayor-with-cuckfield-stroke-assoc Mayor with Cuckfield Stroke Association at the Community Volunteer Fair Photo: Submitted

3 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-a032cbbf9c18-community-volunteer-fair-2025-mayor-with-the-yews Haywards Heath Mayor with volunteers from The Yews community centre Photo: Submitted