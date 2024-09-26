Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome the Best Options Furnitures to Haywards Heath and how exciting to have another new venture opening in our town.

“I was delighted to cut the ribbon to open their new showroom and to meet the lovely team who will be welcoming visitors and potential buyers to the store. They have an attractive display of brand new and quality refurbished furniture and are located very close to the shopping centre of Haywards Heath.

"Not only does this provide another shopping venue for our residents, but this will also encourage visitors to the town. Their sale of refurbished furniture also adds an exciting element to the business, helping to reuse wood, encourage recycling and use less energy in creating furniture.

“It is just fantastic to see another new venture choosing our town for their business. I wish Elsan, Jaimee and the team every success in this exciting new venture in Haywards Heath.”

Best Options Furniture’s show room is located at Unit 2, at the rear of 25 Gower Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4PL, just around the corner from MDR Automotive.

Elsan, Director at Best Options Furniture, added: “The opening of this showroom marks an exciting new chapter for Best Options as we bring premium quality brand new and refurbished furniture to the local community of Haywards Heath and the surrounding towns.

“Best Options Furniture's is dedicated to offering a wide range of high-quality, stylish, and affordable furniture to meet the varied needs of the local population.

"From elegant dining sets to comfortable sofas and bespoke pieces, our aim is to provide something for every home at a reasonable price. In the near future, we plan to start our own production line, allowing us to craft locally made, custom furniture that reflects the tastes and needs of our customers.”

Elsan adds some comments on why they chose Haywards Heath for their business: “Haywards Heath is a vibrant and growing community that perfectly aligns with our vision for Best Options Furnitures. Strategically located in West Sussex, Haywards Heath is at the heart of a thriving region with excellent transportation links, connecting both local towns and major cities.

"This accessibility makes it an ideal location for both our showroom and future production plans, allowing us to serve customers from a wide area efficiently.

“Beyond its logistical advantages, Haywards Heath embodies the perfect blend of modern growth and community spirit.

"The town is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere and its commitment to maintaining a strong local economy. By choosing Haywards Heath as our business hub, we aim to contribute to the local economy by creating jobs, supporting sustainable practices, and delivering quality products that serve the needs of the community.

“We believe Haywards Heath offers the perfect environment for a business like ours to grow. The town's commitment to fostering small businesses and its community-oriented spirit aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, affordable furniture to residents.

"We are excited to be a part of this dynamic town and are committed to supporting and growing alongside the local community.

“We would like to thank the Mayor for opening our showroom and look forward to continuing our journey here in Haywards Heath and contributing to the town's ongoing development and success.”

1 . UGC-Image-418890 Mayor cuts the ribbon on the Best Options Furnitures Showroom in Haywards Heath Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-418894 The Mayor welcomes the lovely staff from Best Options to Haywards Heath Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-418906 Best Options Furnitures Photo: Submitted