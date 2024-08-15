Mayor welcomes Chelsea Pensioners to Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club for special anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor and Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club welcomed a team of Chelsea Pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea for a special anniversary match.

Basil Larkins, Honorary Club Treasurer from the Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club, thanked the pensioners for coming to the club, welcomed all the guests who had turned out to see the match and then introduced the Mayor of Haywards Heath.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says: “It was wonderful to see the Chelsea Pensioners arriving in their scarlet coats, accompanied by a piper, in Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club yesterday. It was also my absolute pleasure to welcome this exceptional group of men and women to Haywards Heath. We owe them so much.

"I had such a lovely fun afternoon chatting to them, hearing their fascinating stories and watching my first every game of bowls! Jennie, the Bowl’s club Honorary Secretary, kindly explained the rules of the game to me and it was great to see the members of the Bowls Club team interacting with such merriment with the team from the Royal Hospital.”

Haywards Heath Mayor meets members of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The anniversary match, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of the two clubs of Beech Hurst and Haywards Heath coming together to play in the same clubhouse and green, was held in the David John Pavilion at the Bowls Club. Prior to the game, the Chelsea Pensioners were treated to lunch and refreshments in the club house, provided by P&S Gallagher, who also sponsor the club’s kit.

The Mayor, continues: "I also had the honour to join this lively team of Chelsea Pensioners on a fun ride on the Beech Hurst Miniature Railway. We lapped the gardens twice so got to see the beautiful gardens with its view of the South Downs in its entirety.

"Thank you so much to our fantastic Bowls Club for putting on this amazing afternoon, to P&S Gallagher for their kind sponsorship of the event and to the wonderful Chelsea Pensioners for travelling to Haywards Heath to help celebrate this 70th anniversary."

The Chelsea Pensioners, synonymous with the UK's veteran community, reside at their London-based home, The Royal Hospital Chelsea, established over three centuries ago by King Charles II.

The Chelsea Pensioners were treated to a ride on the Beech Hurst Minature Railway.

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club is a friendly mixed club, affiliated to Bowls England and Sussex County Bowls. They currently have some 70 playing members as well as over 30 family and social members.

The Club welcomes membership enquiries from new or previous bowlers, and has several experienced members who can help people just starting to play and those looking to improve. For more information, please visit the of this site. They would be delighted to hear from you!

For more information on the Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club visit https://www.hhbowls.com