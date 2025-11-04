Mayor’s Civic Reception brings together local dignitaries and charities in Polegate

Mayor Dan Dunbar and Deputy Mayor Stephen Shing stood with members of East Sussex WRAS, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service and Children with Cancer Fund.

The Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar, was delighted to host a Civic Reception this week, welcoming local dignitaries, community leaders, and representatives from across East Sussex to an evening of networking, recognition, and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together guests to celebrate and support the Mayor’s chosen charity, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, alongside other causes championed during the Mayor’s time in office Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Children with Cancer Fund.

Speaking at the reception, the Mayor said: “It was a pleasure to bring so many dedicated individuals together here in Polegate. It was wonderful to see so many dedicated people come together in support of these incredible organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each of these charities plays a vital role in our community from saving lives and protecting wildlife to supporting families through some of their most difficult times.” Our local charities do incredible work, and it was an honour to highlight their achievements and encourage future collaboration.”

Following the reception, guests enjoyed a fantastic performance from the Polegate Drama Group, who presented A Night at the Musicals a lively and uplifting celebration of stage classics that rounded off the evening in true community spirit.

The Mayor added: “Polegate Drama Group once again showcased the remarkable talent we have in our town. Their performance was the perfect way to end a memorable evening celebrating all that makes our community so special.

The Civic Reception highlighted the Mayor’s ongoing commitment to supporting local charities and fostering strong community connections across the town.