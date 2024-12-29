Mayor's party raises funds for Emergency First Responders
The Mayor said: “I had the privilege of hosting a Christmas tea party for retired residents of the town on behalf of Polegate Town Council.
"We had a fantastically enjoyable afternoon and raised the incredible amount of £505 with the generosity of those attending through a silent auction, an auction of meals at local eateries and a raffle."
Eastbourne Area Community First Responders Team Leader Richard Bradford commented: “I would like to congratulate the Mayor for organising such a wonderful event which I was proud and honoured to attend representing our team. Our volunteer responders give up their time to respond to 999 emergency medical calls alongside the ambulance service.”
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “I have huge gratitude to the local businesses who made this possible. I would like to thank the following for their support with the event: Viceroy Polegate, Haine and Sone, Willing Legal Services, Polegate Drama Group, The Hydro Hotel,The Cumberland Hotel, Staverton Nursery, Hillier Garden Centre, Bistrot Pierre, Knockhatch Adventure Park, Proctors The Chemist, Hart Reade, One Stop and The Chairman of Eastbourne CFR.”