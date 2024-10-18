Mayor's Sunday - a civic celebration of Arundel's heritage and community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Arundel's annual service was held on Sunday 13 October at St Nicholas' Parish Church. This traditional celebration of Arundel's heritage and community involves the town's residents, schools, churches and organisations who come together to commemorate and celebrate their shared values.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was preceded by a procession through town led by the bands of the Arundel & Littlehampton Scout Group and TS Implacable. They then led the Mayor’s party to St Nicholas’ Parish Church where they were greeted by the town’s Scouting and Guiding groups who formed a Guard of Honour outside.

Church and school choirs sang, and pupils from Arundel Church of England primary school and St Philip’s Catholic Primary school read their own poems, written for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the service, the Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt, said, "In the five years that I have been Mayor, I have been asking myself a question: We all know that Arundel is a special place, but what is it that makes Arundel so special?"

The Mayor's party arrive at St Nicholas' greeted by Scouting and Guiding

Sharing his answer with the congregation, he explained,

"Our town is set in beautiful countryside. It has many historic buildings clustered around a magnificent castle. So we have a great setting, natural and man-made. But I believe it is the people who make Arundel such a remarkable place.”

“Arundel is simply overflowing with people – volunteers - who step up to make things happen and make our town a better place to live through their support of numerous projects. Just in the last year, these projects have included schemes to reverse the decline in wildlife; transforming the town’s green spaces with sustainable planting schemes; taking the first steps towards establishing a Youth Council; the realisation of years of campaigning for a pharmacy to open in the town centre; and seeing social groups aimed at combating loneliness and isolation continue to thrive.”

The annual Mayor’s Service also provide an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the Mayor’s charities, which in 2024 are Keep Me Breathing and Home-Start: Arun, Worthing and Adur.

Arundel Town Council would like to thank all those who donated to the bucket collections during the procession or at the service.