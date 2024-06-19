Maywood Surgery awarded Beyond Gold Award for Pride in Practice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mel Buckwell – Administration Manager – led the project on behalf of the practice.

She says: "This has been quite a journey, I am so pleased with the result and to receive recognition for all the hard we, as a team have put in.

“This all started with the writing of an information leaflet for our patients to be able to understand the process of changing their gender demographic on their medical records and ensuring they had all the information regarding the implications of doing this when it came to being recalled for health screening invites.

“But I can honestly say it has been the most rewarding thing I’ve done since my 15 years of working in the NHS.

“To know I might have helped someone feel more at ease, accepted and heard is the best accolade I can take from this experience.”

The Pride in Practice Assessor said: “I am delighted to say that of course Maywood has achieved a Beyond Gold Pride in Practice award, this means that you as a practice are leading the way in LGBTQ+ inclusivity and LGBTQ+ healthcare.