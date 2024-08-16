Meadowlands Play Area reopens after refurbishment

By Allan Hambly
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened Meadowlands Play Area in West Green as part of a wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley.

New play equipment installed includes a tipi carousel, steel swing frame consisting of an inclusive swing seat, cradle swing and ‘you and me’ swing, three springers, a roundabout and a junior multi-play tower with two slides.

Crawley Borough Council spent £65,000 on the works and allocated additional funds to improve the access footpath from West Green Drive to the play area and general groundwork improvements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme, six out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed, with the remaining four schemes to be delivered by early 2025.

Your WorldYour World
Your World

To celebrate the refurbishment of Meadowlands Play Area, Crawley Play Service organised a fun day. The event – part of the wider summer holiday outreach programme – saw local community groups join in to deliver a fantastic, vibrant event.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “We are pleased to have completed this refurbishment of Meadowlands Play Area and it was great to see the local children enjoying the new play equipment at the recent fun day.”

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilCrawleyWellbeing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.