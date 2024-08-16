Meadowlands Play Area reopens after refurbishment
New play equipment installed includes a tipi carousel, steel swing frame consisting of an inclusive swing seat, cradle swing and ‘you and me’ swing, three springers, a roundabout and a junior multi-play tower with two slides.
Crawley Borough Council spent £65,000 on the works and allocated additional funds to improve the access footpath from West Green Drive to the play area and general groundwork improvements.
As part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme, six out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed, with the remaining four schemes to be delivered by early 2025.
To celebrate the refurbishment of Meadowlands Play Area, Crawley Play Service organised a fun day. The event – part of the wider summer holiday outreach programme – saw local community groups join in to deliver a fantastic, vibrant event.
