Meads success story as ribbon cut on restored community hall

The Trustees of Meads (Eastbourne) Community Centre CIO are delighted to announce that Lord Burlington formally opened the restored Meads Hall (formerly St. Johns Parish Hall ) on Tuesday, 8th April, to a fanfare played by the Eastbourne Silver Band.

The Mayor of Eastbourne and other invited guests joined them in celebrating the reopening which follows a major fund-raising of almost £600,000 to repair and refurbish the Hall, and guarantee its future for the community.

Chairman of the Trustees, Robert Smart, charted the progress made in saving the Hall since the Trustees were appointed at the beginning of 2024. Crucial to the venture was the successful application for £450,000 to the Government's Community Ownership Fund ("COF") which was delayed during the General Election. The Trustees were able to thank in person the Grant Manager from MHCLG and all the other donors and supporters, with major donors recognised on the sponsorship board unveiled by Lord Burlington.

Thanks were also given to the group that laid the foundations of the project for the Trustees, and to the building surveyor and contractor who delivered the project "on budget and on time."

Robert Smart, Chairman of Trustees with fellow Trustees, Helen Wallace and Annalisa Bicknell, welcomes Lord Burlington and guests to the formal reopening

Robert Smart concluded by referring to the great community spirit in Meads which has contributed to an outstandingly successful project and secured the Hall for the community in perpetuity.

Further details about the Hall, including the booking portal. may be found on MECC's website (www.meadshall.org)