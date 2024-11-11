Meals on wheels is more than just a meal in West Sussex

West Sussex meals on wheels provider Health & Independent Living Support (HILS) made some special visits last week to highlight National Meals on Wheels Week, and to promote the valuable service they offer to customers across the County.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioned by West Sussex County Council, HILS delivers 2,983 meals each week to homes across the county, 365 days a year to residents in the community who are elderly, disabled, or housebound that want to remain independent in their own homes.

To mark Meals on Wheels Week, Ben Applin, Rural Engagement Officer from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, helped HILS deliver a meal to customers, Michael and Audrey, while conducting a Safe and Well Visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey said: “Our daughter-in-law set up the service for us both as we were struggling to prepare and cook a hot meal for ourselves. We enjoy the selection of food on offer and the meals are very good. The drivers are always lovely, and we enjoy having a chat with them when they deliver our meals. We would not be without it.”

Ben Applin, from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, helped deliver a meal to HILS customers during Meals on Wheels Week.

Ben added: “Keeping people safe and independent in their own homes is the main aim of our Safe and Well visit. For our officers and crews, knowing we can easily refer residents to one of our partner services such as HILS ensures that we continue to take a joined-up approach to community safety and make sure those who are most at risk have professional, ongoing support.”

During the week, HILS visited Age UK’s ‘Friendship Fridays’ lunch club in Horsham, where they regularly provide hot meals. Lunch clubs like this, highlight how social eating helps to reduce loneliness and social isolation as it brings people in the community together to share the enjoyment of food and time together.

National Meals on Wheels Week (4 to 8 November) is an annual initiative run by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) to raise awareness about the importance of good nutritional care across communities that meals on wheels services provide throughout the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults’ Services, said: “Meals on wheels is a wonderful service, not only because it ensures that vulnerable residents receive regular nutritionally balanced meals, but it also gives family and friends reassurance that every day someone will be looking in on their loved one. The service plays a vital role in helping residents to live independently at home, which is one of our key priorities.”

For further information visit www.hils-uk.org/ or call the Support Team on 0330 2000 103. Hot meals start from £8.99 (for two courses), and every visit includes a caring wellbeing check from Community Team Members.