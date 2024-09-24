Medi Tech Trust donates baby bottles to Eastbourne Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Medi Tech Trust founder Bob Lewis recently donated 100 baby bottles and teats together with other accessories to Eastbourne Foodbank. They were accepted by Faith Heath the BabyBasics Manager together with Jess Holliday, Deputy CEO of the Foodbank.

Medi Tech Trust was offered this unusual donation of baby bottles together with other medical equipment and accepted them in the hope that they could be used by local foodbanks and are pleased to be able to help mothers and their babies in the Eastbourne and Hailsham areas.

Another donation of baby clothes will be made to the food bank this week.

Medi Tech Trust will be contacting other foodbanks and charities in East Sussex to see if they need any of these items and would encourage any charity that has a need for baby bottles to contact our Hailsham Office.

Bob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust together with Jess Holliday and Faith Heath of Eastbourne Foodbank.

A cry for help - The Medi Tech Trust unit and warehouse in Hailsham has been inundated with donations which need to be sorted and sent out to both our Community Initiatives in East Sussex and to the Low Income countries we support with donated medical equipment.

If anyone would like to join our great team of volunteers to help in both our office and warehouse, please contact us on 01323 442211 or [email protected]