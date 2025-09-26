Medi Tech Trust donates Cancer Cold Caps Machine to the Sussex Cancer Centre

The founders of the Hailsham based Charity Medi Tech Trust visited the Sussex Cancer Centre at the Royal Sussex County – University Hospital to donate much needed Machine and Cold Caps to the Cancer Unit. They were joined by the charity’s Patron Dec Cluskey, one of the famous duo The Batchelors who were pop idols in the 60’s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Medi Tech Trust Team made the presentation to Giles Witcomb, Head of Fundraising and Communications for the University Hospitals Group, Richard Beard, Head of Capital Appeals and Ollie and Vis from the units amazing nursing staff, who will the ones helping the patients to use the caps.

Cancer Cold Caps are becoming an increasingly important part of the treatment for many patients as they help prevent hair loss. Scalp Cooling is a way of reducing or preventing hair loss from chemotherapy and the caps are worn for a short time before, during and for a short while after each treatment. Medi Tech Trust has already made a similar donation to Eastbourne District General Hospital where they are in constant use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medi Tech Trust is a small local charity which also recycles unused medical supplies and equipment to establishments in the UK, low-income countries and war zones. They desperately need more volunteers to join the team at their Hailsham Headquarters, to help sort, pack and list these donations. Just a few hours a week would help. Please contact them direct on 01323 442211.