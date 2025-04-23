Medieval Festival draws thousands to Arundel Castle over Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel Castle was transported back in time over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (Friday 18th – Sunday 20th April 2025) as it hosted its first Medieval Festival of the year. Drawing thousands of visitors, the three-day spectacular offered guests a fully immersive experience set in the year 1214.

The festival recreated a pivotal moment in history when King John summoned his barons to prepare for a daring campaign to reclaim Normandy from Philip, King of France. Guests were invited to witness the Earl of Arundel’s forces in training, showcasing their combat prowess, archery skills, and military discipline ahead of the impending conflict.

Situated within a tented encampment on the castle's lower lawns, the three-day event featured dynamic reenactments, including exhilarating displays of 13th-century combat, falconry and archery. Visitors enjoyed various activities and entertainment, from live medieval music to trying their hand at archery and axe throwing. Children enjoyed the craft tent and even had the chance to participate in Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battles’.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, commented:

“This was the first Medieval event of the Castle’s 2025 events programme, and it was lovely to start the season with such a fun weekend. We were delighted to welcome thousands of visitors over the three days, and we hope everyone enjoyed their trip back in history to the medieval world.”

For those who missed the Easter festivities, Arundel Castle will host another Medieval Festival - A Skirmish - during the end-of-May bank holiday weekend from Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May 2025. With similar interactive fun and educational experiences for visitors of all ages, the May festival will be set in 1474, as a dramatic confrontation unfolds between England and France. While the Earl’s main forces are away, a French raiding party lands on the coast with plans to seize the castle. With only a small garrison left to defend it, the Earl’s household must rally to protect their home and hold off the invaders until reinforcements arrive.

Tickets for the May Medieval Festival (including access to the castle, grounds, gardens and have-a-go activities) are available at www.arundelcastle.org, priced from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child, or £68.50 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free. Garden-only tickets are not available for this event.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.