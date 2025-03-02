Medmerry attracts more students from universities and schools

Dutch students were the latest visitors to see and learn about Chichester’s groundbreaking coastal realignment scheme during a field visit to Medmerry on February 25.

The MSc students are studying the History of Ideas in Landscape Architecture and Planning at Wageningen University. It is the second time the Dutch university has brought students over to see the scheme, which is attracting international attention as a successful and innovative approach to coastal erosion and climate change.

The students were given presentations by Adam Taylor, site manager of RSPB Pagham and Dr Carolyn Cobbold, project leader for the Manhood Peninsula Partnership before being taken around the nature reserve.

Medmerry has been acknowledged as a Global Gold Standard Nature-Based Solution to coastal management and climate change adaptation by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and celebrated at both COP26 and COP28. When it was opened by the Environment Agency in 2013, Medmerry was the largest open coast realignment scheme in Europe.

Medmerry is studied by graduates and postgraduates as a novel example of sustainable coastal management and community engagement and is included in geography GCSE and A level syllabi in the UK. Students from schools and universities are increasingly visiting the new saltmarsh habitat area, with London university students and London school pupils due to visit in the next few months.

The Dutch students were particularly intrigued with the Dutch involvement in helping get the scheme off the ground. In 2001, climate change risk researcher Dr Cobbold and fellow Manhood resident Rene Santema, a Dutch spatial planner, organised an AngloDutch workshop to examine how to make the Manhood Peninsula more resilient to climate change. Delegates proposed letting the sea in at Medmerry, setting up a partnership of stakeholders in the area, promoting the area for natural tourism by improving the environment and wildlife habitats, providing more cycleways, bridleways, and footpaths, and not building in areas vulnerable to future flood risk. Later that year the Manhood Peninsula Partnership was formed and in 2007 the Environment Agency proposed the Medmerry Realignment Scheme, along the lines of the Dutch proposals. In 2008 Carolyn and Renee organised a second AngloDutch workshop to stress-test the EA proposals and to contrast the realignment option with doing nothing or building a hard sea defence, an exercise which helped reassure residents of the benefits of realignment.

“Medmerry is one of our wild and wonderful reserves, found on the south coast, near Chichester. It offers long walks and bike rides, with panoramic views, glorious sunsets and plenty of wildlife,” according to the RSPB, adding that visitors can see “vast numbers of wildfowl and waders, plus Linnets and finches in large flocks” and Peregrine and Merlin among other birds.

For more information on the MPP, Going Dutch and Going Dutch II see https://peninsulapartnership.org.uk

For more information on Medmerry see

https://www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/medmerry